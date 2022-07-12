On January 22, 1973, aU.S. Supreme Court ruling established that a woman’s right to choose an abortion was protected by the privacy rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The decision, by a 7-2 vote, commonly referred to as Roe v. Wade, was reversed June 24 by a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, 5-4. The news was received with both exultation and fury, depending on what side of the issue one fell. But once the initial shock was absorbed, proponents of women’s bodily autonomy and reproductive rights have returned to activism — the kind of activism that rose in the 1960s and 70s with the women’s movement. Local community organization the Progressive Women’s Caucus of the San Juans (PWC), whose mission it is to elevate women to leadership positions, educate the community on important topics and to advocate and endorse progressive solutions to community challenges, is holding a Rally for Reproductive Rights this evening (Wednesday) at 5:15 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library on the terrace. Diane Max, a lifelong advocate for reproductive rights, will be the featured speaker.
Adrienne Christy is a member of PWC and helped organize tonight’s rally. The gathering, she said, is more than a protest.
“This rally is necessary because the fight for reproductive rights is not just about protesting a Supreme Court decision,” Christy said. “We need to heal, we need to share stories, we need to open the conversation, and most importantly we need to build up coalitions and organize. All communities have a role in the effort including Telluride. This rally is an opportunity to hear from Diane Max who has been advocating for reproductive rights for much of her career, and we will share resources and have an open dialogue about next steps.”
Max has long been in the trenches, fighting for reproductive rights and gender equality. She served two terms on the Planned Parenthood Federation of America Board from 2015-21. During that time she served on the Audit, Development, Accreditation, Strategy & Program and Executive Committees. She chaired the Accreditation committee from 2017 until April 2022 and currently serves as a member of that committee. She has also served on the Planned Parenthood of New York City board since 2005. She was chair of the PPNYC board from 2009 to 2016 and is currently an Emeritus Member of the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York board.
Max is also a filmmaker with four documentary films to her credit. Two of her films focused on reproductive rights including “After Tiller”and “TRAPPED.”
The mother of three raised her family in New York with her late husband Adam Max. Max splits her time between New York and Telluride.
Max said that though the shockwaves of the SCOTUS reversal of Roe v. Wade, those most adversely affected will those who’ve long faced racial discrimination.
“The SCOTUS ruling will most adversely affect the most marginalized people,” Max said. “Abortion bans disproportionately harm Black, Latino, Indigenous, and other people of color because of this country's legacy of racism and discrimination.”
Further, she stated, Roe v. Wade was never enough.
“Barriers to accessing abortion and other health care services have always existed,” Max said. “As bans are enacted state by state, people will face many more hurdles to access like travelling hundreds or even thousands of miles, finding child care, taking time off of work, plus the cost of travel and lodging. All of these hurdles will be made far, far worse with the SCOTUS decision.”
The SCOTUS ruling is one that Max called “cynical.” The tactic taken by anti-abortion activists has focused on states and have seen great strides in many statehouses, despite the fact that, according to numerous polls, the majority of Americans support abortion rights.
“‘Turning the issue back to the states’ might sound reasonable, but the restrictions passed on the state level often do not align with the majority view,” Max explained. “With the Tea Party election wave in 2010, conservative lawmakers took control of many state’s legislatures. While the Pea party campaigned on tax reform, they quickly allied themselves with social conservatives to broaden their base. Hundreds and hundreds of state level restrictions have passed in the past few decades — despite the fact poll after poll show that the majority of Americans support the right to abortion.”
Gerrymandering, too, has favored conservative lawmakers, often who do not represent the majority view.
Both Max and Christy agree that though the SCOTUS decision is discouraging, there are steps that can be taken to support those needing abortion and those providing abortion services.
“Remember that it took anti-abortion activists nearly 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Max said. “Let’s hope it will not take 50 years to re-establish and even strengthen these rights, but it is going to take a long, steady strategy that encompasses local elections, state elections, federal elections and hyper-engaged voters. We need to ensure champions for sexual and reproductive health care are elected at all levels of government. This is the long game played by abortion opponents.”
Among the many resources that will be available at tonight’s rally, Christy said there are avenues where advocates can direct their financial support, particularly for those concerned about women needing to travel from out-of-state with few options.
“At this point, donating money to funds that financially support individuals seeking care is likely the best way to provide assistance,” Christy said. “The National Network of Abortion Funds is a great resource for looking up funds across the country. Another resource is donating directly to community clinics that provide abortions.”
“People can also fight stigma by sharing their stories at #WhateverTheReason,” Max added.
The National Network of Abortion Funds website is abortionfunds.org. To donate directly to community clinics that provide abortions visit keepourclinics.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.