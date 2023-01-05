The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met Wednesday morning for its first session of the new year, a meeting that included an update from the county’s public health director Grace Franklin. The update bore an accounting of hopeful trends in the ongoing monitoring of the trio of respiratory illnesses that have swept the country since early autumn.
The three illnesses — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza — remain present and actively monitored in the public health realm, though Franklin said RSV and flu cases seem to have each reached their peaks. She delivered the information with a grain of salt, as the information from holiday gatherings, travel and mingling outside of one’s usual social circles has yet to roll in. Still, Franklin sounded a note of optimism, pointing to declining hospitalization rates and other markers.
“Statewide, it's really tough to project the direction we're going since there's so many different variables right now, but currently within the state, case positivity and hospitalizations continue to decline in COVID, and it looks like we're starting to have some stabilization with hospitalization for flu. (And) RSV, the percent positivity continues to decrease. It definitely looks like we're moving back towards a typical RSV season and range overall.”
RSV afflicts mostly the youngest populations. The surge this season, public health officials said, is likely an after-effect of the pandemic years when fewer children were exposed to RSV and therefore unable to build immunity to the common illness.
Public health officials are watching COVID-19’s latest variant, XBB, which is prevalent on the east coast.
“It's been increasing rapidly across the globe and really hitting the East Coast right now,” Franklin said. “There's a couple of different strains of that and it looks like there's more immune escape than the previous subvariant that we've been seeing. And some things to note that the XBB variant, monoclonal antibodies aren't effective for this, which they haven't been for a while or a couple of different subvariants for this, but oral antivirals like Paxlovid appear to be effective against this strain and are still best practice.”
COVID’s presence in the community continues to be revealed in data from samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant. In a slide comparing other Colorado municipalities that test for COVID in wastewater, Telluride and the east end of the county serviced by the plant, lead the state in COVID presence.
“Telluride is the leader but not in a great way of the sample averages,” Franklin said. “So, three sample average … we've been at about 700,000 COVID copies per liter so that would put us at a high, high level with Aspen trailing behind us. And then when you look at the graph of sample by sample, you can see that it's fairly variable with the 19th of December having a really extraordinarily high sample reading and then dipping back down to a moderately high level on the 26th. So it still is a concern, especially seeing the dissonance between the two — the reported cases and the disease burden. The takeaway here is we know that COVID is circulating within our community.”
Franklin hit upon an oft-repeated mantra at the conclusion of her update to the board.
“I say this every time, but mask if in crowded places,” she said. “If you're sick, wear a mask or stay home. Make sure to keep your airflow going, test before going out and seeing other ones, and stay up to date on your flu and COVID boosters. Those are the best ways to protect yourself and loved ones.”
County manager Mike Bordogna addressed a pair of letters related to public health matters in the commissioners’ meeting packet that arrived too late to be properly publicly noticed, so would not be eligible for commissioner or staff comment. One, from county resident Emily Masson, raised questions about — among other items — the efficacy of mask use, concerns about long-term effects of COVID mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) and continued use of boosters. Supporting her claim from a December 2022 paper published by Science Immunology, she wrote that, “The more you boost, the more you potentially tolerate the virus … but you do not rid yourself of the virus, which continues to replicate in your body and could cause lasting organ damage and, thus, an endless list of weird things might start happening (long COVID?) … potentially.”
Masson said that masking “did not make the flu go away,” and that “repeating this catch phrase does not make it true.”
A companion letter, submitted by infectious disease expert Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, who served as a volunteer on the county’s public health advisory pandemic, addressed some of Masson’s assumptions on scientific aspects of her cited study. Kocher pointed out that the study’s authors acknowledged the “efficient preventative measures,” provided by the mRNA vaccines, and that “antibody responses after a third immunization were superior in regard to neutralizing capacity against a broad spectrum of SARS-Cov-2 variants of concern … ”
“These are quotes from the article,” Kocher wrote.
“Obviously we like to hear if anybody has any scientific concerns about what's driving the public health decisions related to offering vaccines or boosters,” Bordogna told the board. “We will ensure that basically we're using the most accurate and up-to-date science. And so, Dr. Kocher reviewed it and he offered a response … something that he's already delved into in the past … but also offered this as not as a rebuttal but as a clarification from where he stands as an infectious disease doctor on the topics that Ms. Masson raised.”
In public comment following Franklin’s update, Kocher also lauded the efforts of the public health department and the county’s citizenry in achieving high vaccination rates for the flu.
“The increase in flu vaccines within the county is completely remarkable,” he said. “I mean, it's up by an order of magnitude since COVID started and if that's a behavioral change, that we all have adapted, that's fantastic. I guess we'll need another year or two to see if that continues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.