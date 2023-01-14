Step by deliberate step, plans to develop a parcel of land adjacent to the Society Turn roundabout are slowing making progress toward final approval, but the process is laborious. The San Miguel County Planning Commission (CPC) moved Thursday to continue until its February meeting, recommendations the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on the nearly 20-acre Society Turn development application, submitted by Wyoming-based Genesee Properties, Inc. The sprawling application proposes a variety of uses, including office, retail, food and beverage, lodging and flex space; employee housing; a parcel dedicated for a medical center and dedication of land for wastewater treatment plant expansion, open space and trails; and infrastructure.
It comes as little surprise the CPC chose to defer making recommendations until its Feb. 9 meeting. The multi-layered application took more than an hour for County Planning Director, Kaye Simonson, to present to the commission and another two hours for Genesee representatives to make their presentation, one tweaked by previous recommendations in the conditional approval made by the BOCC in its July 2021 review. In all there will be five review steps before approval. Thursday’s CPC review was the third step along the way. The BOCC will rule on the final two steps.
What gives the application its sheen is the proposed dedication of land within the site for a new regional medical facility, one that proponents say is sorely needed and long overdue. Another offered public benefit is the dedication of land Genesee would provide the Town of Telluride for expansion of its aging wastewater treatment plant. The plant is accessed through the Genesee property. Additional dedications include land for open space and trails, leaving half of the acreage for development. The application can be viewed in its entirety at societyturn.info.
Adding to the long timeframe from application to shovels in the ground is a request from Genesee for extended vesting rights, in other words, more time beyond the statutory three years from approval to build. The request stems from an as-yet entered into agreement with the Town of Telluride for the phased availability of water and sewage to the site.
Some on the planning board expressed concerns following the staff and applicant presentations and focused on issues surrounding density, traffic and the lodging/hotel component. The applicants have proposed the hotel as one that would be directed toward the budget-conscious traveler.
CPC member, Josselin Lifton-Zoline, had a number of concerns, including with the hotel.
“I think it generates growth more than the other uses that we are considering,” she said. “I continue to believe that there is probably no such thing as a budget hotel in this region. If you look right now online at the Victorian Inn, the prices for rooms with a queen bed are like $300 to $500 a night. So I continue to have a lot of concern about that and if my calculations are right from that matrix about square footage, if you take out the med center, and the affordable housing, you look at the rest of the development. If the hotel use were to go to the maximum possible footage, it would be about half of the additional development.”
The hotel is a “negative factor,” noted CPC member, Matthew Bayma, but not necessarily a deal-breaker.
“I totally agree that we looked at this two years ago,” Bayma said following Lifton-Zoline’s comments. “That was something that we specifically wanted to see if it was not necessary. I’m a little bit disappointed that we didn't get any sort of analysis. I mean, I understand that there was some reduction in what was originally proposed two years ago to what is ultimately presented. But you know, in terms of an explanation of the economics behind it and why it is what it is, they didn't really hear much about that. You can say that's probably what they could sell it for the most money for but I'm not necessarily sure that that means everything. At the same time, the public benefit here is i very high. Balancing those is something that I would say is that on the hotel specifically, I'm with you a hundred percent. But my perspective is not necessarily a deal breaker, I suppose. But I could see how it could be and it's certainly close to that.”
The largest of those public benefits is arguably the land for a new hospital. It would also include adjunct offices for medical practitioners, as well as a heli-pad. Telluride Hospital District CEO, Chris Darnell, spoke to the urgency of the need during public comment.
“I'm very excited and hope this project is expedited because in my opinion, there is a sense of urgency here,” Darnell said. “But if the project were to be delayed, it also delays the building of a new facility. And it's important for everyone to understand that even once we get the green light, we're probably two to three years out for building the facility and so, from my standpoint, there is a sense of urgency. … If the development doesn't go forward, we do not have a backup plan. We do not have a plan B. This this has to happen for us to build a new facility.”
Toby Brown, sitting as an alternate member of the CPC, recognized the development proposal’s considerable public benefit, but questioned the hotel.
“I had concerns about the hotel back at sketch plan,” Brown said. “I just don't understand the economics. And I don't presume to be the developer obviously, but given the demand for employee housing in this region, and you're allocating almost 100,000 square feet to short-term lodging, which, as someone who's pretty involved in the world of real estate around the area, the idea that we're going to build another bed that is discretionary and is not employee housing, but more lodging for more visitors in our valley, I really feel like that's a poor choice. And I just wish I could understand the economics of it better to be behind it because I think, to some degree, a lot of us are just holding our noses for this development in general because of the medical center. We get that it's a trade, we're willing to accept XY and Z because we get a medical facility. Absent that I think a lot of people would be a lot less excited about this whole thing.”
The CPC unanimously moved to continue the application to its Feb. 9 meeting and asked that more information be provided on the economics of a hotel, the phasing plan for water and wastewater phasing plan, and for a reduction in density. Genesee representative and local attorney, Tom Kennedy, cautioned that density reduction on the site may not be feasible.
“It has to be a viable, commonsense plan for us,” Kennedy said. “We'll look at it and maybe there's some things that we could do and the client and the owner would be okay with or open to. But if we don't come back with a reduced density, I don't want to be offending you but I don't know that that's something we'll do, and if we don't, we'll explain why. So I just don't want it to be, oh, well, we didn't comply with your condition because we didn't chop X percent of the buildings away. And we'll look at it, but if we don't do it, I just don't want to get sideways with you guys.”
