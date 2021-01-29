This is how fast the health-insurance landscape is changing. On Thursday, in Washington, President Biden signed executive orders authorizing a new, 90-day signup period for Obamacare.
At about the same time, in the San Juans, Greg Fisher, Director of Programs for Tri-County Health Network — whose navigators offer free assistance securing insurance in Telluride, Ridgway and Montrose — received word from the head of the nonprofit that the exchanges were opening again; “an excited email from my marketing director” saying the same thing, and adding “Let’s do this,” and word from Connect for Colorado, the state’s exchange, to stand by for a health-policy and planning meeting on the specifics of how this will all come together.
“It was a big whirlwind day,” Fisher summed up. “It’s hard to think of a better time to have health insurance than right now,” in the teeth of a pandemic. “We’re ready to go.”
President Biden directed that exchanges reopen nationally beginning Feb. 15, but in Colorado they are opening a week sooner, on Feb. 8. Asked why, Monique Caballeros, Connect for Health’s communications director, replied, “We’re getting a head start because we can. This will help more people to enroll. Health insurance is complicated, and opening earlier a little earlier allows people a little more time to get their applications going, to get the details worked out. This is a last, last call for folks who don’t have health insurance.”
That said, “Our assistance network, which includes designated enrollment sites and help by phone, is always open,” Caballeros added. “They’re skilled at helping individuals and families who have complex situations” — such as a job loss, or a divorce — select new coverage, as well as advising clients on whether they might qualify for Medicaid.
“We continue to assist people on these plans,” Fisher agreed. “In a normal year” — which this decidedly is not — “situations occur where you’ve lost your job, or your eligibility changes. We’re here in an emergency. We can consult over the phone, online, or in person. In some parts of our coverage area, access to technology can be very difficult. So, we’re staffing places all the way from Delta to the West End.”
There was more good news last week: “For those who’ve been following the Supreme Court news” (in which the Trump Administration is supporting a case that seeks to abolish the Affordable Care Act), “Obamacare is very likely to stay,” Caballeros said.
In a conversation Tuesday at Georgetown University Law Center, two former U.S. solicitors general, for the George W. Bush and the Obama administrations, agreed the case challenging the ACA before the Supreme Court “is a ‘compelling’ and ‘pretty good target’ for a change in the government’s position by the new Biden administration,” according to the National Law Journal.
The hope is that more people learn about open enrollment this go-round; the Biden administration plans to heavily promote the new sign-up period. Connect for Colorado reports local navigators (part of its so-called “assistance network”) “will continue to be a big part of their outreach and enrollment strategy for special enrollment periods, including this one coming up Feb. 8-15,” Vincent Plymell, assistant commissioner in Colorado’s Division of Insurance, said in an email to the Planet. “I would appreciate it if you would remind people to be careful about buying non-ACA-compliant plans,” Plymell added. “It’s one thing if people are specifically looking for a non-ACA plan (like a short-term plan or a health-care-sharing ministry), although even in such cases they need to be mindful of what those plans don’t cover, especially pre-existing conditions. But people who are looking for ACA-compliant plans need to be careful when researching online.”
“There are a lot of stories across the country of unscrupulous people and sites trying to dupe people into thinking they’re buying coverage,” Plymell explained. “People need to be especially careful about filling out forms that come up in random searches. There are many stories out there of people getting bombarded with calls, emails, and even people showing up at their homes trying to sell them insurance.”
In this region, two carriers offer health insurance on the state’s exchange: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a United Health Care company. For assistance selecting a plan, visit connectforhealthco.com and click on “We Can Help,” or email info@tchnetwork.org.
“The need is still there” for insurance assistance, Tri-County’s Fisher said. During the most recent signup period, he said, “We had more than 300 appointments.”
