An opportunity to run the Dolores can feel rarer than a double overhead blower pow day. When the chance arrives, the last thing a boater wants is to be getting on the river mapless. That was, however, a likely scenario in recent years. The previous 1993 Dolores guidebook is hard to come by (a copy on Amazon is listed for $969). The Dolores River Boating Advocates (DRBA) saw the need and recently published a new guidebook offering boaters mile-by-mile beta on campsites, archeology, and ecology. “Guide to the Dolores River of Colorado and Utah” covers 17 river miles from the Bradfield Bridge put-in in Colorado to the Dewey Bridge takeout in Utah.
The sad tale of the Dolores is well known in the boating community. Prior to the completion of the McPhee Dam in 1984, the Dolores was one of the longest undammed rivers in the lower 48. In 1982, it was Colorado’s fourth most rafted river and the full 174-mile run was a nationally-recognized gem, under consideration for Wild and Scenic designation even as the dam was going in.
Brief boating seasons live on, albeit not every year. The mastermind behind the guide, DRBA board president Josh Munson, fell in love with the river on his first trip in 2004.
“I realized the old guidebook was outdated so I started jotting down notes whenever I got on the river,” Munson said.
In 2016, Munson reached out to Duwain Whitis, the guru behind River Maps guidebooks, a company that has published the preeminent guides to classic Colorado River and Green River stretches including the Grand Canyon and Gates of Lodore. Ask any boater and they’ll rave about River Maps’ easy-to-read large-scale topographic maps. Whitis agreed to do all of the map layouts and technical wizardry if DRBA would do all of the research, writing, and funding. For a nonprofit to spearhead a collaborative initiative to create a new guidebook is unexplored terrain in the topography of river guide publishing.
Like rafting a new river, navigating the bends along the way has been an adventure. Step one is waiting for snow. Sometimes the Dolores will go years without a boatable spill from the dam. Thanks to record snowfall in 2017 and 2019, dam releases allowed Munson to regularly get on the river. He strategically ran sections multiple times, GPS and notebook in hand. Retired Dolores River Ranger Rick Ryan, who stewarded the river for 19 years, was a vital source of information. In 2017, Munson ran every stretch between Bradfield and Bedrock with Ryan.
“He’s a wily old river man with a crack-up sense of humor,” Munson said. “He would row my boat and I would be up front with my GPS scribbling on my river map.”
As in any epic river trip tale, there were unexpected sacrifices to the “river gods.” On one trip Munson said, “I flipped in Rockslide rapid and the only two things I lost were my GPS and my 1999 guide will all my notes in it.”
DRBA also partnered with the Uncompahgre Bureau of Land Management office to survey the Dolores from its confluence with the San Miguel down to Gateway.
“We went out with all the ologists; geologists, biologists, and archeologists, to assess whether there were endangered species or cultural resources that needed to be protected,” Munson said. “We were able to get 11 campsites cleared for publication in the guidebook.”
A major goal of the new guidebook was identifying as many new campsites as possible because when the Dolores does run, heavy use leaves boaters struggling to find somewhere to stop for the night.
To cover the costs of the first edition, Dolores River Boating Advocates raised $26,000 through sponsorships and the sale of an interim guide that boaters could download for $10. Sponsor logos are featured on the back of the guide; a reminder that it took a community to raise a guidebook.
Funds from the sale of the guidebook, which can be purchased on the DRBA website, will go to funding the creation of future editions. Munson plans to add sections for the Dolores above the dam (from Rico down) and for the San Miguel, in collaboration with fellow DRBA Board Member and San Miguel river guru Bob Gleason. Some funds will also support DRBA’s ongoing stewardship, advocacy, and outreach. This commitment to stewardship is reflected in the six pages on river management and conservation efforts in the guidebook’s introduction.
Also a departure from river guide publishing norms, DRBA felt it was essential to offer readers insight into the complexity of water management below McPhee and to recognize the array of governmental and citizen organizations working together on conservation.
The current drought means a managed release from McPhee is unlikely this year. While there won’t be runnable flows from below the dam to the confluence with the San Miguel (mile 107), below the confluence is a gorgeous stretch worthy of exploration. Generally runnable in late May and early June when the San Miguel is high, the confluence to Gateway is a 34-mile mellow float. Be sure to follow Leave No Traces ethics, Center for Disease Control guidelines, and visit the American Whitewater website for tips on paddling in a pandemic. And pick up the new guidebook so you can learn about and follow in the footsteps of Ditty, the famous dog who came along on the first ever descent of the Dolores in 1948!
For more information and to purchase the guide, go to doloresriverboating.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.