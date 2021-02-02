Like the rest of the community, the Telluride School District has had to adapt during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which affected school schedules at the end of the last academic year and shaped the current calendar.
Superintendent John Pandolfo regularly sends out updates about the district’s approach and any changes that were a result of the coronavirus’ prevalence among students and staff.
This week, kindergarten through sixth grade continued in-person learning, while grades seven and eight resumed hybrid instruction. The remaining grades phased into hybrid learning on Monday, according to Pandolfo’s most recent message Sunday.
On Tuesday, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, along with fifth- and sixth-graders, were tested. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors in school this week will also be tested, if they have a consent form, Pandolfo explained.
“Please understand that with things as dynamic as they are we may need to change our operation at any grade level on very short notice, including the need to quarantine class cohorts,” he said.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the district reported 53 total positive cases among students and staff, including seven students who tested positive in the last week. Three of those seven were in school and resulted in quarantines. Given the most recent numbers, the district’s positivity rate is 2.3 percent.
“We do not hear about every student that is remote and tests positive, but are gathering more data all the time, including data from back in the fall,” Pandolfo said. “ … Of these 53 positives, 18 have resulted in quarantines, and public health believes at most three can be linked to exposure at school, with the remainder being traced to exposure outside of school.”
The county’s positivity and incidence rates were 7.5 percent and 1,774 per 100,000 people, respectively, Tuesday. The county has experienced a spike recently, which increased total positive cases to 711, with 83 active, as of press time.
The numbers are alarming to many community members, Pandolfo said, but the district remains committed to providing safe conditions.
“I want to start by acknowledging from the bottom of my heart that this is an incredibly hard time. It has been so for months, but it seems harder now for many understandable reasons. There is a palpable sense that things will get better soon, but we are just not there yet and that makes it seem almost harder,” he said in the opening of his message. “We have done many things to create as safe a school environment as we can, and for many that is enough, but for some it is not and maybe never will be.
“Our data supports that spread of the virus is minimal to zero in our schools, but the high county incidence rate is understandably setting many people on edge. While we are able to provide a level of stability by keeping the majority of students in our buildings, the disruption of quarantines seems to jar any sense of stability. Speaking for the administrative team, if we could change anything or make it better we absolutely would, and please understand that we are making the best decisions we can while realizing every decision displeases someone.”
District principals have been paramount in keeping families informed and will “continue to provide phase-in, operation and quarantine details,” he added.
Teachers are included in the next phase of the state’s updated vaccine rollout plan, which will start next week. Pandolfo shared that 26 staff members had received the first shot of the vaccine and 125 are on the waiting list.
“Best case scenario is we get all remaining school staff a first shot the week of Feb. 8, but it is possible that due to supply it may take two or three weeks,” he added.
Middle and high school principal Sara Kimble echoed Pandolfo’s sentiment that this year has been a challenge, “ but all in all everyone has been rising to the occasion.”
“This has been a year unlike any other,” she said. “I can say I have learned a lot. The hardest part is finding the balance between safety, social-emotional needs, and academic needs for students and staff. I miss seeing the kids, we have started to phase middle and high school students back in, which has been important and great to see the kids. We started basketball and seeing the smiling eyes on kids has been a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Speaking of focusing on the positive, the vaccine becoming available to all teachers across the state has certainly raised spirits during a time that it may be most needed.
“The staff is feeling hopeful. Some tears have been shed about the thought of the vaccine,” Kimble said. “This year has been so hard and hope is needed.”
