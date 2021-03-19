Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on food insecurity across the nation. Images of miles-long lines at food banks have been a recurring sight. Locally, food banks have experienced a surge in need and donations.
In an effort to lend a helping hand, Lasagna Love, a national nonprofit that enlists volunteers in making homemade meals for those in need, was created. To date, there are volunteers in all 50 states and over 40,000 people have been fed.
“What we do is simple: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families, but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time full of uncertainty and stress,” according to the organization’s website, lasagnalove.org.
In San Miguel County, Kelli Duprey has spearheaded outreach and there are now four volunteers in feeding 15 families since January.
“I’m always looking for some way to give back, and I love to cook. Spreading kindness and love through uncooked meals is important to people, so I decided to volunteer,” she said.
Since coming across the group on social media, Duprey has mainly used Telluride Sweet Deals to spread the word, though there is a regional coordinator based out of Durango who matches those in need with volunteers. Anyone can visit the website and anonymously request a lasagna, hot or cold, by simply filling out a form, which is also available in Spanish.
“It doesn’t matter who they are. We’re just spreading love one lasagna at a time,” Duprey said. “ … It’s all about getting the word out. I think the last couple matches came from my posts from Sweet Deals. We’d like to get more volunteers, and we’d like to help more people in the community.”
Duprey, along with her friend Dorothy Kammerer-Doak who makes vegan and vegetarian lasagnas, has matched with people throughout the region, including Rico and Naturita. Volunteers personally deliver the lasagnas, as well as complete a food safety program through the nonprofit. From health care workers who work long days to community members who may be between jobs, no one should hesitate about reaching out, Duprey said in recognizing it can be difficult for people to request a meal.
“It’s hard for people to ask for help, and we wanted to make it easy for them. What I find is when someone asks for help, people will bend over backwards to help. People want to help other people,” she added. “We know there are tons of people out there who are struggling with food insecurity. Or a lot of these people don’t have a stove or an oven so they can’t cook home-cooked meals, so they’re eating unhealthy. That's been a lot of people. All of them have said they wanted cooked lasagnas because they don’t have the capacity to cook hot meals.”
In some places, Lasagna Love volunteers have teamed up with other organizations, including food banks, to offer communitywide meals. That’s something Duprey would like to explore here, as she’s already been in touch with several groups about planning such outreach.
A lot of love can be packed into the layers of lasagna, and Duprey’s is no different — her “secret” recipe was handed down from a friend’s Italian grandmother.
“My signature, which is something most people don’t do, is when I make my sauce I use ground pork and ground hamburger, but the secret thing that I add is pork spare ribs. That adds a little bit more fat and little bit more flavor,” she explained. “This recipe card I have, I’ve probably carried it around with me for 25 years, I don’t need it anymore because it’s just second nature.”
Those who want to help but may not be able to prepare meals can donate ingredients or money for lasagna fixings through the website. There are no plans to discontinue efforts anytime soon either.
Whether it’s homemade lasagna or buying groceries for someone, Duprey said it all comes down to being there for your neighbors, especially during such a difficult year.
“We’re at a time where we just need a lot of love and kindness, and that’s part of our mission, too, to spread love and kindness,” she said.
