Telluride Town Council again took up its series of discussions that will lead up to the eventual adoption of the 2021 budget before the December 1 deadline. Thursday’s work session focused largely on the town’s capital fund.
The capital fund is used for capital projects as identified by the Capital Improvement Plan. According to Town Manager Ross Herzog’s presentation to council, “a well-written CIP will ensure that the physical assets of the town are maintained or improved at a level adequate to, 1) protect the town’s capital investment; 2) minimize future maintenance and replacement costs; and 3) meet the growing needs of the Telluride community.”
Referred to as “bricks and mortar” projects, examples include street improvements, utility infrastructure, fleet equipment and town-owned buildings. Capital is the third leg of a stool that includes council’s over-arching goals and objectives — prioritizing where money should be spent — and the general fund, or operating component that includes items such as administration, contract services, general operating and environmental programs.
The town’s department heads each submitted requests for funding for various projects or equipment deemed essential, with requests ranging from $1 million-plus asks to not making any requests at all.
The capital fund gets collects most of its revenue from the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT), a figure that has been trending up since the Great Recession of 2007-09. Though this year’s RETT collections to date clock in at more than $7 million due to a hot real estate market, the projection for 2021 has been projected at just under $6 million, a figure that Town Attorney Kevin Geiger said was “optimistic.” Mayor DeLanie Young, a self-described fiscal conservative, agreed.
“Not knowing what kind of housing inventory there is left, I, too, thought the figure was optimistic,” she said on Friday. “It looks like there isn’t much left.”
Council member Lars Carlson, a local realtor, was not in attendance at Thursday’s budget discussion to lend insights from that sector.
Other capital fund revenues include grants and the sale of assets.
Department head requests were considered by council, one by one. Parks & Recreation director, Stephanie Jaquet made requests for a number of projects — some of them associated with the soon-to-be submitted revised Town Park Master Plan — totaling $1.8 million. The figure came under fire from council member Jessie Rae Arguelles.
“I’d like to see this department generate more revenue,” Arguelles said.
Jaquet countered that the funding she’d requested was a combination of on-going projects, such as stage area improvements, resurfacing of the tennis courts (required every three years) and upgrades of existing facilities (campground showers and restrooms) due, in part, to increased use, as well as some of the improvements suggested in the new master plan, such as the remodel of the skate park and the accompanying relocation of the YouthLink skatepark.
“There’s a lot of momentum coming out of the master plan,” Jaquet explained.
In the case of the campground showers and restroom facility, and the warming hut in the park’s core, Jaquet pointed out that they were built in the early 1990s, making them the park’s “two, oldest buildings.”
“They’re failing on us,” she said, adding that the $1 million requested for the shower facility alone, was a conservative figure. If approved, construction will have to occur in the winter in order to have it ready for the 2021 summer and festival season, a factor in its cost.
“The cost of construction continues to blow us away,” Jaquet said.
She added that the fee structure associated with the town’s numerous recreation programs were being raised, beginning with winter season programming, but acknowledged “it was a big ask.”
Council member Adrienne Christy defended the Parks & Rec requests.
“The point of government is to subsidize services,” she said.
The town’s Public Works department made requests that totaled $1.2 million, a figure that included separate asks for vehicle fleet replacement ($577,000), town-owned building upgrades or remodels ($100,000), flood mitigation for Cornet Creek ($120,000), and a proposed remodel of the public works maintenance facility (($250,00), as well as other requests. Funds requested by public works are often spent on facilities or equipment outside that department, public works director Paul Ruud pointed out.
“Our request for fleet improvement covers the whole town,” Ruud told council. “That goes for other town buildings, too.”
The Telluride Marshal’s Department made a request for $10,000 for body cams, which Chief Marshal Josh Comte said will be the first of several years of asks he will be making. Body cams, he explained, will be required to be worn by all law enforcement personnel by 2023.
The planning department put in a request for $5,000 for a large-format printer, while the town clerk submitted no monetary request for 2021.
The town manager’s department made requests for wayfinding, Rebekah Hall remodel planning and an economic study for the gondola, among other items. Those requests totaled $266,849.
Council and staff spent the early portion of the work session going over the general fund, which derives its revenues from sales tax. Though Telluride, relative to other municipalities dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, is in a relatively good position, according to town manager Herzog, staff was careful to project modest sales tax collections for 2021, while also cutting expenditures. The town’s target number for reserves is 30 percent of total operating budget. Reserves, Herzog said, are currently at 53.6 percent. Officials are projecting a reserve fund of 43.46 percent for 2021 while also projecting further decreases in sales tax revenues.
“It’s not the budget story every municipality gets to see,” he said. “We’re running really lean.”
Mayor Young concurred.
“We’re really lucky, considering,” she said. “In a worst case scenario, we’re in a pretty good place.”
Council will continue parsing out parts of the budget leading up to its projected adoption in October. Until then, nothing is set in stone. It has until early December to adopt a 2021 budget.
For current town financials and for town council meeting schedules, go to telluride-co.gov.
