Telluride Ski Resort owners Chuck Horning and Chad Horning do not mince words when it comes to the immediate future of the ski area and the entire community. In an interview Thursday, the two, alarmed by surging coronavirus numbers in San Miguel County, warned that if area residents did not bear down on public health regulations — particularly those prohibiting indoor gatherings with anyone other than immediate household members — the ski area could be shut down.
“We’re headed to closure,” said Chuck Horning. “The alarm bells need to be ringing daily.”
There are currently 299 cases, 43 active and there have been 7 hospitalizations since March. And though there are no current hospitalizations, San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper said, that could change in an instant – for example, at press time there are no ICU beds available in the region.
“We are still in a very precarious situation,” she said Wednesday.
Their concern extends to everyone in the community that relies on the ski area and the ancillary businesses that rely on winter’s influx of visitors, particularly for the holiday season.
According to the latest figures from San Miguel County Public Health, 36 new positive cases were reported earlier this week, and of those nearly half were infected in the household. The Hornings view this as a specific area of concern and would like to see people close their doors to anyone except for the people who live there.
“This is being transmitted by those living close together,” Chuck Horning said. “We delight in old friends but home is the culprit. Our personal habits have to change.”
Chad Horning has a dire analogy for what’s in store if personal individual behaviors don’t change, and change right now.
“There’s an extremely negative prognosis (for projected COVID-19 infections),” he said. “It’s like we’re on the Titanic and see the iceberg coming, but we keep acting like everything’s fine. We have to change the behavior of the average person in town. (If the resort closes) people will have to move out of town, lose their jobs … we’re forgetting that we’re on the Titanic.”
Dr. Elizabeth Regan is a local surgeon who serves on the county’s public health advisory team. Her warning to local officials this week was equally as grave. At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners meeting, she delivered a blunt assessment.
“Oh my God, you have got a problem,” Regan said of the latest case report. “I think we are plateauing a little in the state but this is before we get to the Thanksgiving bump. There’s a lot of disease in the community. All the efforts we’re making are really good but we’re way behind in controlling this epidemic.”
A slight shift in numbers, Regan said, could result in the county seeing “a disaster unfold … there’s way too much disease to safely move forward with the economic activity everybody wants. The surgeon in me is standing in the ER saying ‘we have to stop the bleeding.’”
County Public Health Director, Grace Franklin, expressed frustration at the disregard some have to following good practices and taking responsibility to wrest the pandemic under control until the vaccines being reviewed can be distributed en masse.
“The sharp increase in positive cases is a direct result of the Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and travel, it’s exactly what our protocol change was working to prevent,” she said in a statement this week. “One thing is glaringly obvious when looking at the facts, we need to make drastic changes to our behavior now and stick to them. It is going to be difficult, but it is worth the work.”
Health officials say that, though currently at Level Red, the next and ultimate level, Level Purple-Extreme Risk is imminent if infections levels do not drop. Additionally a key metric for rural communities like San Miguel County, is that of hospital availability. Regionally, as of press time, there are no ICU beds available.
The Hornings expressed concerns for not only ski resort employees — the resort alone employs approximately 1,200 workers — but also for the community at large.
“It could be closed,” Chuck Horning said. “It could be pretty rough for the community.”
The two resort owners acknowledge that as individuals, they would be able to weather the worst-case scenario of a closure.
“We can survive the ski area shutting down,” Chad Horning said. “A lot of people cannot. Our biggest concern is for the community.
“We have to change this mindset between now and the holidays. The iceberg is right there.”
The Hornings say that by not having friends visit indoors “until we get through this” will make all the difference — and, as Franklin said, “ … behave as if every person with whom you come into contact has COVID,” — will go far to turn the virus’s tide and therefore save the season.
“It’s imperative in order to stave off the closure,” the elder Horning said.
