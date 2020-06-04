As lodging reopened this week under new San Miguel County public health orders, Town of Telluride lodgers must navigate under new circumstances and capacity limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Short-term lodging rentals opened on a limited basis and are not to exceed 25 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the Telluride Tourism Board. June 22 is the proposed for lodging rentals to increase to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the tourism board. And, pending any future revised public health orders, by July 13 lodging rentals would be allowed to move to no more than 75 percent of maximum occupancy, again as determined weekly by the tourism board.
Telluride Alpine Lodging’s Larry Mallard, who presented the phased approach to reopening lodging to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners last week, said the Mountainside Inn and Hotel Columbia are the only two properties in town that the company opened this week, while the plan is to open more today (Friday) and by the end of next week. He explained Thursday that 90 of the company’s 400 short-term rental units were open, which less than 25 percent of its inventory.
A seven-person lodging oversight committee, which is chaired by San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring, has also been formed to help with the ongoing reopening. The committee met for the first time Thursday at 3 p.m., but news from initial gathering was not immediately available before press time Thursday afternoon.
Mallard explained to the Daily Planet that he anticipated the advisory group would iron out any details that may be confusing to some lodgers, which include privately owned rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. Five percent of the 25 percent capacity limitation, which equates approximately 1,500 visitors, has been designated to such rentals.
“Considering how quick this turn around was, the amount of challenges that we’ve had as people are reopening are relatively small, especially since we had really three days to get this thing going,” he said.
The county is requiring all lodgers complete a free, online application before reopening. During a special meeting Wednesday, county manager Mike Bordogna explained there have been over 100 applications so far.
“There are mechanisms in that for ongoing communication with both our visitors and our lodgers themselves, so that as things like group sizes and best practices may change in the future, we can continue to update them very quickly,” he said. “We’re’ also requiring self-managing folks to register for free through that portal so that we can see what occupancy looks like on any given day.”
Managing privately owned short-term rentals is going to be tricky, Mallard said, since there isn’t one governing body that they must report to.
“It’s certainly harder to track since they aren’t necessarily in a singular group that can be monitored like professional lodging groups,” he said. “However, they’re an important part of our economy here in Telluride. They are the largest segment of our vacation rental piece in Telluride at around 24 percent. They’re hugely important to be able to bring folks to town. What our hope is, is by simply educating and communicating regularly with those folks, they will abide by the rules and do things the way they use to be done
The oversight committee does not have the power to levy any type of punitive measures, he added, as that will be up to local jurisdictions.
“We hope that it’s compliance base and self-policing amongst the industry,” Mallard said. “ … We will look back at the June numbers, and we’ll know rather quickly if any of (privately owned short-term rentals) exceeded their number of occupancy nights during that period. At that point we would then contact those folks. Hopefully, again, everybody is here for the same reason and that’s to get our economy restarted again. We’re hopeful that everybody will play by those rules.”
During the county’s special meeting Wednesday, Bordogna shared virus statistics from across the state, including that the county currently has zero active cases. Public Health Officials are working with neighboring counties to identify and contain the spread of a known positive COVID-19 case at a construction site in San Miguel County. County public health director Grace Franklin explained that a subcontractor based out of Montrose County tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Montrose Public Health moved swiftly to identify and isolate all close contacts to this individual, according to a county news release.
“Affected construction sites were contacted to assess potential risk associated with the positive individual. It was determined that employees at all sites practiced appropriate physical distancing and mask use, in which public health concluded there was a low risk for staff outside of the subcontractor’s group,” according to the release.
Franklin added Wednesday that the county has “done literally hundreds of tests for COVID-19.”
“Over the past month we’ve done over 100 tests and have not had a positive since May 9,” she said. “It shows that strict precautions, mask use and limiting gatherings work.”
The current plan will be subject to continual monitoring by public health officials. The compliance with protocols surrounding social distancing, hygiene and other measures are based on recommendations issued by federal and global health organizations such as the CDC and WHO.
“The timeline is just a projected phase of how it will reopen. It will be fully dependent on the metrics that are determined by the county public health director. When Grace Franklin determines the metrics are good enough to move to the next level, we will,” Mallard said. “It could be better. It could be worse. We may have literally no impact on public health in our county as a result of these first three weeks, and she may elect for us to go to a higher percentage of 50 (for Phase 2). The opposite is true as well. We can have several cases pop up, and she can determine that we need to scale back that phased approach. It’s going to be driven fully by the data and the health metrics that Grace Franklin is measuring.”
In less than a week, and given the number of applications that have come in already, Mallard believes everyone is trying to reopen properly.
“So far, at least the folks that have contacted me, have been very willing to go through these steps. They understand the need to do it safely. I haven’t heard any negative feedback from anyone that they need to do this. They’re just all happy we can finally start getting folks back into town,” he said. “The spigot has finally cracked a little bit, and we need to our part. We need to do it slowly. We need to make sure we have all of our systems in place to make sure that our local residents, staff and guests are safe.
“If we do this wrong, and we have to go backwards, the result will be worse than if we did nothing.”
Editor’s note: The Daily Planet will continue to cover the many aspects of reopening the economy.
