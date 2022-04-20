Every spring, bears emerge from their dens.
Some females will be especially hungry (which is saying a lot for a bear): Their cubs are born during hibernation, and although a mother will nurse her young in the den, she will neither eat or drink until she exits the enclosure, usually in late April or early May. A hibernating bear, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), can go up to 200 days without eating or drinking.
Once they’re out, adult bears begin eating new grasses.
“The cell walls of young plants aren’t as fibrous, and are easier for them to digest,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Kelly Crane said.
Resident ursines in this region — Crane’s district spans Ouray, Ridgway and Telluride — are likely to be in pretty good shape this spring, she said, because they found enough to eat last fall before taking to their dens.
“They had some pretty decent fat layers on them,” said Crane, who sees the animals up close as part of her job.
What she didn’t see was also good news: When the animals don’t find enough to eat, they reemerge from their dens prematurely.
“We’ve had bears out around Christmas time and New Years,” Crane said. Not this year, which was more confirmation that bears didn’t go to bed hungry.
If you live in the mountains — or visit the mountains — you’re in bear country. The trouble for bears (and for people) is that it’s difficult for bears to confine themselves to appropriate foods while sharing the same spaces with humans. CPW reported a total of 3,701 “sightings and conflicts” with bears last year in Colorado. The number is actually down 28 percent from the previous year, not because bears (or humans) have been so well behaved but, again, likely because of food.
“One of the biggest things that determines the level of bear activity we are going to see as far as human-bear conflicts is whether we get good summer monsoonal moisture,” CPW wildlife manager Adrian Archuleta, who works in Durango, has said. “That is really critical to make the berries and acorns pop.” In years when food “is readily available and abundant, we don’t tend to have as much interactions and conflict.”
This time of year, humans can lure bears without even trying to: a property with fruit and berry trees on it is an automatic attractant, for example, and so are stinky trash cans, tempting dog food and water bowls, and delectable bird seed (particularly hummingbird nectar, which appeals to a bear’s sweet tooth). And that’s before you leave the house and head out on the trail (a bears’ ability to smell is so strong, they can catch your scent from a mile away).
“This is the time of year when bird feeders need to go away. Start cleaning your barbecue more regularly,” Crane said. “Pull your trash can inside or lock it. Don’t ever leave food wrappers lying around. Keep the windows of your home — or your car — up, and locked.”
(A video on CPW’s website shows a bear deftly opening a truck door with its paw, clambering into the vehicle and exiting with its prize: a backpack with food in it.)
“More than 80 percent of a bear’s diet” is vegetation, but bears find human food irresistible if it’s available, Crane noted. If you notice a bear lurking around your property, “give us a call. There are things we can do to help deter bad behavior” before a bear does something more drastic, such as come through a window or a door (there is a video of a bear on CPW’s website stretched out on its back, on a living room sofa).
“We can send folks to do site visits, and try to identify the attractants,” Archuleta said. “We’re here to help, and this is where it starts. Too often we don’t get the call until someone has reached the limits of their tolerance for a bear. People call us when it crosses a line: ‘Hey, it broke into my vehicle. You need to come deal with it.’ We really wish you’d called when you first noticed the bear.”
If the problem persists, “this can lead to us having to euthanizing the bear. That’s the worst thing that happen; the last resort. No one looks forward to it.”
CPW offers brochures on living with bears and a home audit checklist to help deter visitations. For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.