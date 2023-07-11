The 2023 edition of Telluride Art + Architecture is in town this week. Sponsored by Telluride Arts, the event features gallery talks, exhibits, and tours of local gardens and abodes. It concludes on Sunday, July 16, with its most popular feature: a chance to visit elegant Telluride and Mountain Village homes (and Dunton Town House, a historic property from the company that owns the renowned Dunton Hot Springs resort).
Two exhibits at Slate Gray Gallery touch on A+A’s theme of ‘home.’ The shows run through the end of this month.
A group exhibit, “In the Valley of Beautiful Surprises,” includes depictions of of small houses set against empty, glowing skies and jewel-toned landscapes — sensational “pools of color, piled on in heavy layers of paint” — by the self-taught artist Marketa Silvatek, who grew up in the former Soviet regime of communist Czechoslovakia. “Structures and houses that appear in her work are metaphors for shelters, as well as circumstances that can change on a dime,” a Slate Gray release says.
One of Silvatek’s works — “The Big Sun, Dandelion (Day Full of Color)” — pays exuberant homage to home, garden and landscape, all at once.
Other artists whose work you’ll find in “Beautiful Surprises” include Karen Scharer, Rebecca Crowell, Andrew Brown, Joan Fullerton and Maggie Taylor (who contributes a whimsical, archival inkjet print entitled ‘Looking-Glass House’).
Also at Slate Gray, Texas Hill country oil painter Sylvia Benitez debuts more than a dozen recently completed paintings in a solo exhibition entitled, “Every Day I See Majesty.” Benitez has said her interpretations of mountains in this show required her to “capture essence, and not the land mass itself. I persevered, climbing this creative process and across family crisis: my mother’s death and (the) recent near death of my father. And to me, it seems that this year I scaled more than one mountain.”
On July 13, the gallery hosts another exhibit that is landscape-related, though on a more elemental level: it’s a show of uncut gemstones set in jewelry by goldsmith Petra Class. A renowned studio jeweler, Class has exhibited her work in Telluride for more than two decades. Born and educated in Germany, Class relocated to California in 1991, where she founded a San Francisco design studio: “Her classical training and connection to the cutting edge European design world, combined with the organic and nature-inspired attitude of California, (work) in harmony to create (her) unmistakeable design vocabulary.”
Class’ trunk show goes from July 13-17.
The gallery is also exhibiting outside its “home” space these next few days. On Sunday, you’ll find art and jewelry from Slate Gray’s collection in the Heart of Telluride rooftop condominium on Colorado Avenue, one of the stops on the A+A home tour (tickets are available at tellurideartandarchitecture.com).
Later this week, Slate Gray will donate a selection of fine jewelry — unique pieces by studio jewelers Nayla Arida and Nanci Modica — to be used in a raffle during the Ah Haa School’s HAHA community fundraiser from July 14-16 this weekend at Ah Haa.
Raffle tickets are $100 each, a total of 100 tickets will be sold for each item, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Ah Haa and its programs. The raffle is open until July 15 (winners will be selected July 16). To enter, and for a preview of the exhibits at Slate Gray, visit slategraygallery.com or, better still, stop by the gallery on East Colorado Ave.
“There are so many unseen benefits to participating in the art community,” Slate Gray Gallery’s owner, Beth McLaughlin, has said. “Not only are you supporting artists, jewelers and local businesses, you’re opening yourself up to the connections and experiences that only art can bring.”
Slate Gray features a range of emerging regional artists, mid-career artists, internationally established artists and distinctive studio jewelers. Every purchase at the contemporary gallery helps fulfill its mission — promoting the arts to give back to the community. For more information, visit slategraygallery.com or email info@slategraygallery.com. The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through summer, and by appointment. Slate Gray’s next exhibit opens Aug. 3, when it will display the works of contemporary artist Mark Bowles in a show called “Memories of Landscapes.” The exhibit goes through September 5.
