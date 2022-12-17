SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 28
AGRO-BRO: An aggressive driver was stopped and cited.
POOR PUP: A deputy assisted motorists with a dog that had been hit by a car near the Bivvi Hostel.
NON-COMMERCIAL: The driver of a commercial vehicle was stopped for driving erratically and subsequently cited for having a canceled commercial license.
NOV. 30
ACCIDENT-PLUS: Following an accident in the Dry Creek Basin area, the driver was found to have a suspended license and was given a traffic citation.
STOLEN-NOT STOLEN: A firearm thought to be stolen was not, in fact, hot.
DEC. 1
WARRANT: A deputy completed a warrant for an individual who had failed to register as a sex offender.
SHIP IT: Deputies opened an investigation into one man trying to lock another in the UPS/FedEx storage shed in Placerville.
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT: A neighbor is upset with another neighbor about an outside light.
SOMEONE NEEDS SCHOOLING: A Telluride school bus driver reported a motorist who ignored the bus’s flashing lights and made an unsafe, high-speed pass.
THAT’S COLD: An investigation has been opened into the theft of a trailer containing a snowmobile and other items valued at $30,000.
DEC. 3
911 HANG-UP: Deputies responded to a 911 call in which screaming could be heard in the background. Upon arrival, no crimes had been committed and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
THE MISSING PIECE: A gun found along Highway 141 near Egnar was collected for safekeeping.
DEC. 4
OFF-PISTE: A motorist slid off the spur, traveled along the bike path and ended up on the Valley Floor. Telluride officers requested backup and assistance with administering roadside sobriety tests, which, according to the report, were not performed as a sober person would have executed the tests. A male was arrested.
NO CAMPING: A subject car camping at the fairgrounds was contacted.
DEC. 5
ACCIDENT: Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle accident near Placerville. No injuries.
DEC. 6
SPEED RACER: Leadfoot Larry got a ticket for going 26 mph over the posted speed limit.
EVEN SPEEDIER: And this guy was going 30 mph over the posted speed limit.
SPIT TAKE: Loose llamas were contained.
DEC. 7
A TASTE OF FREEDOM: Bovines with a ken for adventure were thwarted from their attempt to hit the open road.
DEC. 8
TOO DANG FAST: A Telluride driver was apprehended for driving 70 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.
DEC. 9
NO CAMPING: A camper at Mill Creek was advised of alternative places to call it a night.
DEC. 10
INCARCERATION BLUES: An inmate at the Ilium jail damaged some items.
DEC. 11
UNATTENDED DEATHS: San Miguel County deputies responded to assist Telluride EMS personnel with the report of an unresponsive skier on the Matterhorn Nordic ski trails. Despite the best efforts of passersby that first administered aid, and the crews on scene, the Ouray County male did not survive the medical event.
Also Dec. 11, following a request for welfare check, deputies discovered a deceased male in his Norwood home.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
DEC. 2
GASEOUS: Officers assisted another agency with a gas leak.
DEC. 3
DUI: Officers arrested a motorist for driving under the influence.
SPARKS FLEW: Officers assisted with an electrical fire.
HARASSMENT: Marshals took a report of harassment.
DEC. 5
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A report of domestic violence resulted in one arrest.
DEC. 6
THE PARTY’S OVER: A noise complaint shut down a party.
MOVING DAY: Officers performed a civil standby so that an individual could collect belongings from a residence.
DEC. 7
WEEBLED, WOBBLED: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a subject who had over-imbibed and passed out.
CRACKED: A vehicle windshield was broken, resulting in a criminal mischief report.
LEAN ON ME: An officer gave an inebriated person some assistance.
CAN’T FIND MY WAY HOME: An officer helped a highly intoxicated visitor find the way back to his lodging.
DEC. 11
DOG BITES MAN: A human was cited for the dog’s aggressive behavior.
