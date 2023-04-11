COVID response efforts shift

On May 11, the federal government will end its public health emergency, leading to shifts in state and local COVID resources. Locally, ongoing support for COVID vaccines and education will remain in place, though there will be changes to testing resources.
After Thursday, the department will end its weekly COVID testing clinic, which offered PCR tests. Rapid at-home test kits will continue to be provided to the public for free by public health.
“Over the past six months, we have seen limited interest in standalone clinics for COVID testing,” Public Health Director Grace Franklin said in a county news release. “Folks who are severely sick have been reaching out to their doctors to test for COVID and other illnesses, and Public Health has seen an uptick of interest in at-home testing. We are glad to be able to maintain this access point to care moving forward.”
Staying up-to-date with COVID vaccines continues to help prevent severe disease and death from the disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines state that anyone who has not received a COVID vaccine since September 2022, October 2022 for children 6 months to 11 years, are due for a bivalent booster. Last week, the FDA began the process to expand eligibility for a second bivalent COVID booster for individuals 65 years and older. This process requires multiple steps of approval and is likely to be authorized in a few weeks. Public health will continue to host COVID vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. Walk-ins welcomed.
Throughout the pandemic, Colorado has prioritized removing barriers to vaccination, making sure that every Coloradan had access to free vaccines without having to show identification, insurance or proof of medical history. Regardless of the end of the federal emergency, COVID vaccines are considered preventive care through insurance. COVID vaccinations will continue to be covered under certain Medicaid and Medicare plans and private insurance. Colorado is working with federal programs to provide COVID vaccines to uninsured individuals free of cost. Vaccines will continue to be available at no cost at the public health department.
“We are proud of the work that we have done to respond to COVID-19,” Franklin said. “We know that there is still much work to be done, but we are confident that we can continue to work with our community to stay safe and healthy.”
CDC Guidelines continue to recommend individuals that are sick to stay home and separate from others as much as possible; wear a high-quality mask if around others; test for COVID-19; and improve ventilation at home, if possible.
IMPACT FEE REDUCTION
The San Miguel County Building Department is urging builders with pending projects to submit completed building permit applications by 5 p.m. on May 31 in order to receive a 50 percent reduction on the county’s Employee Housing Impact Mitigation Fees. After May 31, all projects will be subject to full fees.
Officials from the county’s building and planning departments stressed in a recent news release that only complete applications will be considered for review. Among the documents builders must file with the county before the deadline are scaled construction plans prepared by Colorado-certified design professionals, geotechnical reports and Home Energy Rating System (HERS) reports. Development permit applications must also be complete and include, if applicable: new construction/addition; driveway (including fire department approval, if necessary, and submittal to San Miguel County Road & Bridge, if required); OWTS (submitted to San Miguel County Environmental Health, if required); and well, wetlands and floodplain permits. Also required as part of a complete application are: signed copy of the construction contract or owner-signed project budget; homeowners association written approval (if applicable/required); Owner’s Authorization of Agency for designated representative; and proof of well, permit or tap approval. In addition, all applicable fees must be paid.
Those looking to begin construction this summer and who want the 50 percent impact fee reduction are encouraged to submit applications well before the May 31 deadline. Building permit applications that are submitted and/or made complete on or after June 1 will be subject to 100 percent of the mitigation fee.
“Getting a complete application in well ahead of the deadline will give us time to verify the completeness of the application and will allow time so that the applicant can address any deficiencies,” county planning director Kaye Simonson said.
Completed applications will then be subject to normal review before the issuance of permits. Building department director Matt Gonzales recognized there are numerous moving parts to a building development application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.