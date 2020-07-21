Telluride Town Council extended an emergency ordinance Tuesday that requires face coverings inside public places and on public transportation through Aug. 25. Council also added a time constraint to the emergency measure, which specifies that masks must be worn if there is contact with another individual for more than five minutes, should maintaining six feet of distance prove impossible in an outdoor setting.
The emergency ordinance was first adopted by council May 12 and has been reinstated on or before each of its sunset dates. Yesterday’s town council meeting marked the first time any changes have been placed on the ordinance.
The new language in Section 3 of the emergency ordinance applies to outdoor use. “All persons shall wear a Face Covering in any outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six feet or more separation for more than five minutes) from others not of their own household,” reads the affected portion of the measure. (The new language is italicized.)
The motion passed unanimously before segueing into the issue of enforcement, a topic that has arisen at nearly every town council meeting since it was enacted.
Several on council acknowledged they have received comments from town residents concerned about the number of tourists visiting, many of them from hot spot states like Arizona or Texas. With visitors contributing to San Miguel County’s spiking COVID-19 positive cases, persistently recurring topics for government officials have been messaging and enforcement.
While some on council favored continuing the softer, educational approach, others suggested ramping up into the punitive measures included in the emergency ordinance.
“I’d like to explore moving from education to issuing citations,” council member Adrienne Christy said. “Right now people think there are no consequences.”
Those in violation of the facemask ordinance can be cited and fined up to $1,000, though no fines have been levied to date.
“When you hurt someone’s wallet, they stand up and take notice,” said Mayor DeLanie Young
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles agreed with Christy.
“I’d like to see us get a little more aggressive (in enforcement),” she said.
Arguelles also suggested possibly deputizing a contingent of volunteers to assist the Telluride Marshal’s Department with its work. The department is currently advertising for its third code enforcement position and is also down one sworn officer.
Town manager Ross Herzog expressed trepidation for the idea, noting he didn’t see a volunteer contingent as an easy thing to assemble and properly train.
Council member Lars Carlson was also doubtful a group of volunteers would be effective.
“I think people are doing the right thing, generally,” Carlson said. “I don’t think people would take volunteers seriously. It seems, if anything, they would escalate confrontations.”
Council member Geneva Shaunette noted the current climate elsewhere in the country in which, on the heels of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, people have taken to the streets demanding police reform.
“It just sounds like creating more police,” she said.
Council will convene in a special meeting next week to discuss enforcement, improved messaging and, once again, the possibility of erecting an informational booth for those driving into town. Council members were mostly supportive of further discussion, though no action will be taken next week.
“Whatever we need to discuss to avoid a shutdown,” Arguelles said.
Also at yesterday’s regular meeting, Herzog said that Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections were strong for the month of June with collections so far totaling $508,095; about double from June 2019.
“It’s all looking very well compared to other resort towns,” Herzog said. “We’ll be on budget for RETT this year.”
He added that there were also, “a plethora of closings in the works,” indicating the figure reported to council was a preliminary sum.
Sales tax collections, however, are down. May’s collections were $ 250,596, compared to $324,041 collected in May 2019. June’s collections, which took a hit due to the cancelation of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and other cancelations, were down but not yet finalized as the deadline to report had just passed and staff is still crunching the numbers.
“We are behind for June, but the numbers are still coming in,” Herzog said. Last year, the town collected $755,163 in June.
Carlson, while acknowledging that RETT figures were encouraging, said that whatever the uncertainty of what lays ahead for the winter could alter the town’s financial landscape.
“If we don’t have a ski winter, we will see a lot of things slowing down,” he said. “Right now we’re fine, but …”
In other council business, council chose Jim Denny to replace longtime Parks and Recreation Commission board member Eliot Brown in a unanimous appointment. Denny will fill a regular seat for a two-year term. That board is currently immersed in crafting an update to the Town Park Master Plan.
Planning & Zoning Commission incumbents Elani Constantine and Charles Dalton were unanimously reappointed to their seats. Constantine retained her regular seat, and Dalton his alternate seat on that board. Each will serve for another two years.
