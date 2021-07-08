With the overarching goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reintroducing localized circular economies firmly in its sights, the Telluride Ecology Commission embarked on an expansive pursuit last September to update Telluride’s 2014 Climate Action Plan (CAP).
At Wednesday’s Zoom meeting –– attended commission, Town of Telluride officials, and Cascadia Consulting, the environmental consulting firm hired by the commission with town-approved funding –– offered a comprehensive analysis of Telluride’s emissions history and forecast through 2050, followed by proposed emissions reduction targets and tangible mitigation and adaptation strategies.
Over the next few months, the Ecology Commission team will continue working with Cascadia to finalize and adopt a CAP that appropriately addresses select strategies and actions for Telluride’s ecological needs, and will then work with the Town Council to fund and implement the CAP.
The current effort to update the CAP emphasizes the need for “public input, public outreach, and public buy-in,” which is why Wednesday’s meeting was framed as a group discussion with presenters, according to Telluride’s environment and energy division manager and staff liaison Karen Guglielmone. Part of this approach includes a CAP survey, which intends to assess general community knowledge about climate change and what strategies community members energetically support.
“Without community buy-in and knowledge, and having people think thoroughly about what's happening to Telluride and why it’s important in their daily lives, it's hard to get anybody to implement anything. We need folks to start, for example, start putting solar on their houses, and they’re not, and we don’t understand why,” Guglielmone said. “Community outreach is a way to get engagement and participation in this plan. We can make all the plans we want but without those other elements, we’re not going to get very far.”
David Nepsky, the town’s public information officer, emphasized that the Ecology Commission “really wants this to be a grassroots effort,” with all local Telluride residents involved.
The commission honed in on Telluride’s significant contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. Locally, impacts derive from residential and commercial fossil fuel use, air travel, and gasoline vehicles. Telluride's building and energy sector accounts for 40 percent of the community’s carbon footprint, since natural gas is prominent in households and businesses, and transportation defines 23 percent.
Due to compliance with state and federal emission reduction policy, Telluride will have a 47 percent reduction in current emissions by 2050.
However, given the town's desire for a “bolder approach," Cascadia set a target for a 50 percent reduction of emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Carbon neutrality refers to emitting the same amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that you offset by other means. Cascadia associate Tristan Smit advanced that this can be achieved by reducing GHG by “active and local measures,” offsetting GHG emissions by carbon sequestration, or a combination of the two.
Cascadia’s proposed target will prevent “the significant impacts associated with 1.5 degrees C of warming” and would “exceed” regional, state, and federal targets, according to Smit.
“The large impact on some of the state and external policies on reducing emissions would likely align Telluride in meeting a 50 percent goal by 2030, however, there's still that final white gap to fill with local action,” Smit said. “There are still remaining emission reductions that are going to be anticipated and needed from the local level. If you want to have these large scale emission reductions, you'll definitely need community buy-in to meet these goals.”
Smit offered an array of potential opportunities to further decrease energy emissions in Telluride’s two main emitting sectors.
For the energy sector, Smit proposed increasing energy efficiency of homes and businesses and transitioning away from natural gas use through incentives or mandates. As to transportation, Smit advanced itemizing dense development, incentivizing alternative transportation, improving electric vehicle adoption, and collaborating with the Telluride Regional Airport to electrify operations and expand sustainable air-fuel use.
Meeting attendees also added that there are other “mechanisms” to advance emission reduction strategies in Telluride, including a climate trust funded by a carbon tax, the replacement of current public, gasoline-powered transportation vehicles with electric ones, lowering the cost of building permits if plans for renewable energy are implemented, and mandating the monitoring of building energy levels.
Cascadia project coordinator, Megan Lee, provided an overview of Telluride’s major climate risks and vulnerabilities, which includes wildfire risk, extreme heat, variable snowpack, and heavy rain and flooding. Cascadia climate action director, Andrea Martin, addressed adaptation strategies to climate vulnerabilities, including disaster preparedness programs, improving “resiliency of public infrastructure,” and designating a “clean air center” in town. She added additional mitigation strategies, including expanding food recovery programs, advocating for county and state waste diversion policies, eating local, and low-impact development also design a lower carbon community position.
“Continuing to expand affordable or deed restricted housing has so many co-benefits that have to do with climate,” Guglielmone said. “It limits commuting, makes sure people can walk home, ensures that jobs are filled, provides community.”
Near the meeting’s close, officials in attendance articulated concern that a 30-year timeline does not adequately express urgency to the threats the ecological crisis poses on Telluride. Deeming the town well equipped to achieve a more vigorous timeline, they proposed advancing the 50 percent reduction in emissions mark to 2030 and the pledge to carbon neutrality by 2035. The commission and Cascadia will come back with a revised CAP draft, including an emission reduction timeline, at the Aug. 24 Town Council work session.
“It really helps to have the Town of Telluride adopt ambitious goals and push our boards, commissions and various entities,” local attorney and San Miguel County representative on the Southwestern Water Conservation Board, Jenny Russell said. “While you can’t directly affect it, I think that having very ambitious goals will help push (the various actions).”
