Desperate times call for desperate measures, or at the very least, some creative thinking. The seed of an idea floated by Telluride Town Council’s newly elected member Dan Enright last fall has become reality. His suggestion that Town Park could be utilized for temporary winter housing means that, this winter, camper and RV dwellers can put down roots, albeit temporary ones. The application period is now open until Wednesday, for nine spots along the north side of the parking area in Town Park. Enright is delighted as many as 18 people (possibly more if any spaces are occupied by family units) will be able to avail themselves of this unique opportunity.
“Obviously, it’s very exciting this project is moving forward,” Enright said. “I’m happy to have played a small role in this.”
Enright first presented his idea to the town parks and recreation commission last fall. Originally conceived to allow RVs to use the Town Park Campground for winter camping, conflicts with the Telluride Nordic Association’s historic use of the winter-shuttered campground for its trails prevented an easy path for camping use there. Additionally, the planned upgrade of the restroom and shower facilities adjacent to the campground would have had to be put off, an improvement that officials said had already waited too long. The board demurred then, citing the lack of time for thorough planning.
Earlier this year, Town Council took up the matter, eventually green-lighting it for staff to put forth a plan. The solution devised will place nine RVs, campers or trailers in the parking lot, just past the vehicle bridge. A pair of portable toilets will ease chilly nocturnal walks to the showers and restrooms associated with the swimming pool, an amenity that park staff will keep open this winter for the temporary residents.
Enright said the work that took place to offer the housing stopgap would not have been possible without the expedited work performed by parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet and her staff.
“Like everything else in this world it was a team effort,” Enright said.
Jaquet described her department’s efforts, which included site preparation. Electrical pedestals were installed for each space, which entailed “quick teamwork among parks and rec staff, Liberty Bell Electric, San Miguel Power Association and ACM Excavation for executing the electrical supply, distribution, permitting, excavation and associated infrastructure,” Jaquet said.
In addition, the team designated space boundary markers and created a dishwashing area retrofit at the pool’s family restroom space. The coordination of the operations and maintenance for supporting facilities such as trash and recycle, and sanitation for the porta-pots and the pool restroom and shower facility, also took place to ensure a clean and healthy environment for the winter campers.
Jaquet also lauded the collaboration it took to make this novel approach to temporary housing happen.
“It has been a team effort on implementation within a short timeframe,” she said. “The administrative aspects of this temporary housing program are being coordinated and implemented by Telluride Housing Department Director Melanie Wasserman and town attorney Kevin Geiger.”
Though Enright is confident the temporary winter housing being offered by the town will fill a need, calling it “a step in the right direction,” he said the housing crisis is far from being solved.
“This speaks to the situation we’re currently in,” he said. “It’s a small piece of the puzzle. Creative, outside-the-box thinking is important to pursue.”
The 10-point application requirements prioritize those who work within the Town of Telluride, and requires that applicants are qualified and can show proof of employment for at least 1,000 hours in the previous 12 months, or demonstrate future employment has been secured. No more than two people per space will be permitted, with the exception of family units and no more than two domestic animals will be allowed per space. Each tenant will be afforded 24-hour access to the adjacent town restroom, shower and dishwashing facilities near the Town Park swimming pool and provided with a unique individual code for access. There will be a fee for use of the Town Park showers per the normal fee structure, according to the application guidelines. Monthly rent is $300.
Dwelling units must fit within the 16-foot-by-25-foot area of the premises, inclusive of all slide outs, mirrors, etc., connected to the unit. Tenants will be permitted to locate a vehicle other than the trailer, mobile home or recreational vehicle on the site of the premise, provided this vehicle can fit within the defined area of the premise. If the vehicle cannot fit within the defined area of the premise, tenant will work with the town to determine if issuance of a parking pass for a location in proximity to the premise can be accommodated.
Applications are now being accepted for the Temporary Winter Community Housing, which begins Nov. 24 and ends April 10, 2022. Applications are due by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The application and accompanying documents can be found at telluride-co.gov/667/Temporary-Winter-Community-Housing
