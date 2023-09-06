Out-of-control driver caught on video during bear sighting

A man filming a bear near Highway 145 witnessed a 79-year-old male driver losing control of his car before slamming into two oncoming vehicles and overturning.
The driver later told police “he thought he hit the brake pedal but he mixed the pedals up and tried to just steer and avoid hitting anyone.”
Telluride Fire Protection District, EMS and officers from the Telluride Marshal’s Department responded to the three-car accident on the spur on Wednesday, August 23. No major injuries were reported and some people were treated for minor injuries and released. The driver was driven to the Telluride Medical Center, reports said.
The cell phone video was shared to a local Telluride Facebook group and later removed. The roughly one-minute video shows a bear emerging from a treeline on the right side of the highway and crossing when there was no oncoming traffic. After the bear safely crosses the road, three vehicles go by and slow down as the bear lumbers off across a field toward trees.
Seconds later a fourth vehicle, a black Audi, is followed by a silver Subaru Forester that narrowly avoids a rear-end collision with the Audi by driving off the right side of the roadway into the dirt. No brake lights are visible on the Subaru as it appears to continue accelerating back onto the highway and toward oncoming traffic.
A Telluride Marshal’s Department report states the Subaru driver was traveling at 45 to 50 mph and first collided with a Nissan Titan truck. The driver of the truck reported being struck by the Subaru and seeing “the under side of (the) vehicle fly” past him into another vehicle, reportedly a Nissan Sentra with a driver and four passengers. The passengers reported feeling sore and having minor cuts.
Near the end of the video, other drivers approaching the accident pull over and start checking on the occupants in the vehicles.
The Subaru driver was sitting on the ground when emergency responders arrived and had some cuts. The driver reportedly told the responding officer, “It was me, I just totally blew it.”
The witness who caught the incident on video showed it to the officer who reviewed it and then wrote in his report, “It did not appear in the video that (the driver) hit his brakes.”
The driver was cited for careless driving.
Following the initial report in the Daily Planet covering the Telluride Fire Protection District’s report that a bear had caused a distraction resulting in a three-car accident, Mindy Smith wrote to the Planet and said, “You can’t blame a bear for a three vehicle accident — vehicles often stop to allow wildlife to cross the road or slow down to have a look … It is time for this town to take charge of traffic violations and hold the drivers accountable for their actions.”
The Planet followed up with Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte regarding the accident. Comte said he had seen the video recorded by the witness as well.
“We are aware of the concerns regarding unsafe driving and speeding on the spur. We regularly patrol the spur and appropriately enforce the law when warranted,” Comte said. “I had the same reaction to the video as the public and am grateful nobody was injured in this horrific crash. After assessing the scene, our deputies began their investigation which ultimately resulted in the driver of the vehicle being ticketed. As always, when you’re behind the wheel, you’re responsible for yourself, your passengers and all others on the road. Be safe, be attentive and protect yourself and those around you by driving safely.”ssoci
