Local services support aging in place

Editor’s Note: This is the second story of a two-part series about aging in place. The first story ran yesterday in The Daily Planet.
In addition to limited transportation access to regional health care, “specialist senior services” was rated the second biggest need by locals aged 65-plus in Tri-County Health Network’s (TCHN) 2021 survey.
“Services for aging populations” was identified as the fourth most critical issue in the San Miguel County East End Master Plan, after housing, the impact of tourism and sustainability.
TCHN began offering community-based, non-medical care coordination services in 2015, conducting in-home assessments and providing access to resources to help older adults remain living independently in their homes for as long as possible. TCNH coordinators initiate this support process by visiting elderly clients in their homes to assess care needs.
“Does someone need to come in and clean their house? Or offer bathing assistance, grocery shopping, housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation to and assistance with medical appointments, respite for full-time caregivers, and family members?” listed Amy Rowan, TCHN co-executive director of community programs who relies on seven volunteers to execute these tasks. “Our team’s presence in homes helps with isolation that sets in once seniors stop driving. Consistent, unskilled in-home care ― volunteers or otherwise ― is what’s most needed for seniors in this area.”
TCHN also offers a medical shuttle, operated by All Points Transit, to assist local elderly in accessing health services and is contracted with Region Ten, the area agency on aging, for home-delivered “Mom’s Meals” delivered by FedEx across SMC.
In addition, TCHN maintains two durable medical equipment closets in Telluride and Naturita, lending wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and bath benches to people who need them.
Adult programs specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library (WPL) Laura Colbert reported there are various programs for aging patrons like Savvy Seniors Tech Time, offered every Monday at 1:30 p.m., to help older people with technology.
“We’re working on adding senior-specific movement/fitness classes as well as a senior social coffee and doughnuts program to be scheduled on a different day than the weekly senior lunch which is currently hosted at Christ Church at noon on Mondays,” she reported.
Additionally, there’s now a 10 a.m. version of the long-running WPL Booze & Books program ― a more accommodating time for older people ― where people gather to chat about books the fourth Tuesday of every month.
On the housing front, many local aging people want to downsize and sell their homes and use the proceeds for retirement, but because there’s no senior housing available in SMC, many are forced to leave the area altogether.
Others wish to remain and retire in their local homes, an option that becomes a bit more complicated when a deed restriction (DR) is involved, especially when a retired person wants to live elsewhere during the winter months.
While the employment standard no longer applies to people who’ve retired, which, in most cases, cannot happen before the age of 59 or 60, other continuing qualifications do, including property ownership, residency, qualifying renters and occupancy.
While DRs vary, owners for the most part must occupy the DR property as their primary residence eight months a year.
The policy is similar in Mountain Village for people retiring in DR units: They need to provide an affidavit of employee qualifying by virtue of age, employment and residency and may remain in those units if they’re over 60 and can demonstrate they’re a resident and were employed within the R-1 school district. While municipalities offer opportunities for exceptions, they’re not easily granted as qualified owners are abundant.
Medical director of primary care at Telluride Regional Medical Center Sharon Grundy reported that of her local patients, especially those aged 65 and up, approximately one out of five have advanced directives written down.
“Accidents or illness can happen and not usually on our timeline,” said Shauna Clemmer, attorney at Brown and Brown PC, an estate law firm in Grand Junction. “Making sure loved ones know your wishes when you’re able to execute the documents can be a gift in and of itself.”
Clemmer said the three most important areas to have covered in estate planning are assigning a financial/general durable power of attorney to make financial decisions for you at a time when you’re not able to make decisions yourself; establishing medical power of attorney/medical advance directives to make medical decisions for you, and drawing up a will or trust plan to direct who will be administering your estate and who will receive your estate upon your death.
She said the biggest misconceptions around estate planning include the idea that a simple plan is all a person needs when, in fact, contingencies need to be placed. Another misconception is that wills avoid probate when they actually only control probate assets.
“If a person doesn’t have advance directives, this could require the appointment of a conservator or guardian,” concluded Clemmer. “This can be a stressful process even when the person seeking appointment is uncontested. When it is contested, it’s not only expensive, but can drive families apart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.