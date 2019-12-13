Traffic is a nuisance no matter where in the world it occurs, including Telluride. With one way in and one way out of town via the Spur, morning rush hour, especially during the school year, can delay bus schedules, further adding to irritation surrounding commutes. San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) officials discussed recent complaints about the Lawson Hill service during a meeting Thursday afternoon at the Mountain Village Municipal Building.
SMART Executive Director David Averill explained that he received several complaints about buses running late on the 30-minute Lawson Hill loop, as some riders have taken to social media to air their grievances.
During this time of year, there are certain variables — weather, school-related traffic and random passenger pickups along the route — that contribute to the delay, Averill explained. Officials discussed the possibility of changing the schedule, but that’s not the first option, Averill said.
“We're not at a point where we'll be adjusting times, since we want to make sure that first we're doing everything we can to address the variables in our control,” he added. “If we can't make it work by taking those steps, then maybe we'll look at adjusting the times on the schedule at some point in the future. At this point, I don't see us making that move unless we absolutely have to.”
In regards to picking up people that aren’t at designated bus stops, Averill explained that there’s not much wiggle room with the timeline, so even a couple minutes can throw the whole route off schedule.
“I totally appreciate that level of customer service and that folks have become accustomed to it. It doesn't always cause or contribute to a problem, however, in the case of Lawson, the schedule is so tight and built around the hard time points at designated stops, that when we make even two or three random stops it can easily add up to a four-or-five-minute delay that we cannot make up and then it snowballs,” he said. “It really just makes it that much tougher to keep things on time. I'm not saying its the main source of the problem, but it is definitely a variable that contributes to it.”
SMART board member Adrienne Christy, a Telluride council member, suggested creating a policy regarding random pickups, which would direct riders in town to use the Galloping Goose town loop instead of SMART’s Lawson Hill service. While that may be an option in the future, Averill said he’d like to focus on the variables first.
“We're not quite ready to put a hard policy in place on this, and at this point we just really want to encourage people to use the designated stops,” Averill said. “It'd be super helpful in keeping things on time. Sort of a ‘Help SMART keep the bus on schedule so that we can help all of our riders to the best of our ability’ kind of thing.”
SMART Chair Todd Brown, Telluride Mayor Pro Tem, may have said it best.
“We suffer and our reputation suffers from things that we have no control over,” he said. “Other things we may be able to adapt to, and we’ll do what we can.”
STRATEGIC OPERATING PLAN
SMART members unanimously approved the strategic operating plan, which was completed by LSC Transportation Consultants within the past year, as a Federal Transit Administration grant funded the $50,000 project. Financial, capital and implementation plans are outlined, as well as 10 key factors that will result in a “more cohesive, user-friendly, productive regional transit system,” as Averill put it.
The changes include an Ophir stop along the Southern Route that services Rico; Two Rivers and Ilium service; expanding the Norwood route into Naturita, as well as offering a mid-day bus from Norwood; a second shuttle van for the current Montrose service; creating a Montrose-Telluride fixed route, including one roundtrip per day; expand the current Lawson Hill service to year-round; and the addition of a Lawson Hill-Mountain Village express route.
“It’s something I’ve always had at my disposal as a managing tool for organizations that I’ve worked for in the past,” Averill said of the strategic operating plan. “It’s exciting to step out and do that for the first time.”
In other news, officials announced that they will be providing free expanded service on all routes New Year’s Eve. Details haven’t been finalized yet, but Averill said SMART will release information on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
