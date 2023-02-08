San Miguel County Democrats will hold their biennial meeting Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the Liberty bar.
The event, which is open to the public and promises nibbles with a cash bar, will feature Adam Frisch, the Aspen Democrat who came within a whisker of defeating Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the November election to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. A state-mandated recount, which concluded on Dec. 12, declared Boebert the winner by just 546 votes, a 0.07 percent margin with more than 325,000 votes cast.
Frisch said he expects to speak at the meeting about his experiences on the campaign trail and to hear from Telluriders.
“There’s no agenda,” he said. “I will thank them for their support, share some thoughts about what I learned from the road and take questions.”
Frisch explained that he will speak as a Democrat whose campaign framed him from the outset as a moderate pragmatist laser-focused on the issues and a counterpoint to the controversial Boebert.
Frisch added that he was also a candidate who traveled the district looking to engage with potential voters of all political stripes, including those who, in these hyper-partisan times, might have considered voting for a Democrat unthinkable.
“I spoke at events that very few Democratic candidates go to,” he said. “You need to spend time outside the ‘D,’ as well as in friendly communities, and I think we got it right — the district is 25 percent Democrat, and we got 49.9 percent of the vote.”
Now, after taking time off for family and the holidays, Frisch said he has begun making appearances again, once more to groups from across the political spectrum.
One such gathering?
Voices of Rural Colorado, an annual get-together held jointly by Club 20, Action 22 and Pro 15, rural advocacy groups that represent counties, respectively, on the Western Slope, across southern Colorado and on the Eastern Plains.
This year’s event was held on Feb. 2 in Denver, and Frisch was there.
“These three organizations represent rural Colorado,” Frisch explained. “I went so that I could continue to listen and learn about what is on the mind of rural people. I spent the day there and let the people I met know that I am still interested in listening and learning. The individuals I spoke with were supportive and, I think, appreciative that I was there.”
Frisch added, “One of the biggest things I heard, and hear, even from a lot of conservative people, is that many are disappointed, but perhaps not completely surprised, that there were not a lot of lessons learned by the representative after having the closest race in the country. If you wondered if she would reset and start to really focus on the job, that does not seem to be the case from the point of view of a lot of the people that I have been speaking to.”
Frisch noted that he has also heard again and again that “rural America does not have a high regard for the Democratic national brand” and said that when he traveled to Washington, D.C., in December to participate in orientation for new members of Congress he had the opportunity to share this.
“There were 10 or 15 of us who were there with races that were too close to call,” he said. “It was humbling and cool. You really felt the weight of the job.”
He continued, “While I was there, I spent time talking with people from the most senior levels of the party. They were super excited about how well we did and aware of how hard we worked, and they were very curious about how in the heck we did it.”
His answer, Frisch said, was to caution against ignoring rural areas or writing them off as unwinnable.
“Every community should be fought over, or wooed, by both parties,” Frisch stressed. “Competition is good in politics, too. If the Democratic Party wants to do better, they need to branch out. There are a lot of Democratic policies that should resonate well with rural America.”
For her part, SMC Democrats executive committee chair Eleni Constantine said she looks forward to hearing what Frisch has to say.
“I think Adam Frisch showed he had a well-crafted campaign that brought in a lot of unaffiliated voters,” she said.
And while as of press time Wednesday Frisch had not indicated if he was going to run again in 2024 — “We’re giving it serious thought,” he said when asked last weekend — Constantine said she feels upbeat about the next Congressional election.
“I think the pendulum is swinging toward optimism,” she said. “The state party didn’t help Adam Frisch as much as it could have, and the national party didn’t help at all. I think this time, whether it is him or someone else, the Democratic party at the state and national levels will provide money and other resources to better support the candidate.”
She continued, “It is absolutely possible for a Democratic candidate to win in CD3, but we all have to participate.”
