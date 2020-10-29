Saturday is the hallowed eve on which black cats may dart inauspiciously across your path, glowing jack-o’-lanterns leer at passersby with gap-toothed grins, and traditionally, legions of costumed cuties take to the streets with their parents with the guarantee of amassing a prodigious pile of candy. This year, like many things, trick-or-treating — or for that matter, celebrating Halloween no matter what your age — is not quite as simple, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public health officials acknowledge that the spooky holiday is a crowd favorite, and one not likely to go uncelebrated. However, there are ways in which revelers can partake in the fun while minimizing the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
“Not trick-or-treating is the safest option, but we realize that asking for that is a big ask. It’s all about sticking to the five commitments,” said county public health director Grace Franklin, emphasizing the preventative measures such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks, minimizing the number of people gathering in groups and staying home if sick. “Stick to your neighborhood if you can, and instead of repeatedly opening your door to trick-or-treaters, consider having a table set up outside.”
Individually wrapped treats or goody bags offer a safer alternative to the usual large bowl of mixed candies.
“Let’s say one person hands one piece of candy to another person; that could be very similar to a grocery store situation where a couple of people handle it,” Franklin said. “The real concern is if a bunch of children are putting their hands into the same bowl and fishing around for their favorite candy. Contact transmission is not the highest form of getting sick, but it’s a risk that’s there. The more people that are touching the exact same thing, the higher the risk.”
Meanwhile, kids are not the only ones who may need to alter their Halloween traditions. While a scary movie night at home or carving pumpkins with a couple of friends are good options, hosting a large costume party is not recommended.
“Stick with your pods, and keep it simple this year,” advised Franklin. “This is not the year for lavish large parties, it’s a year for those intimate personal events.”
If costume parties are a must, she said, consider having an outdoor day party to avoid flocking indoors when temps drop.
COVID-19 cases in San Miguel County have remained low in recent weeks, but it’s important to look at the larger picture across the state and country, according to health officials, where numbers of infections have spiked.
“Across the state, and nationally, we’re not doing so hot,” Franklin said. “We’ve seen an increase in cases across the board in a lot of counties and surrounding states, and I think a lot of that has to do with COVID fatigue. It’s hard, it’s a huge adjustment to our way of life and it’s ongoing.”
Other compounding factors are likely to result in more cases, not less, she said. Winter weather arrived this week with a snowstorm, driving people indoors where home ventilation may not be ideal. Flu season is beginning, with symptoms often very similar to COVID-19. And Halloween is just the start of a run of holidays famous for parties, family get togethers and social events.
Still want to celebrate but keep out the spooky specter of a global pandemic? Go virtual, suggests state officials.
“Host a virtual costume contest or party, voting on the scariest and most innovative costume,” offers the state’s COVID-19 webpage, along with lots of other practical advice for celebrating according to risk level.
While Halloween is all about getting a good fright, nobody needs the coronavirus to come knocking at the door.
“The holiday season is approaching and people are more likely to let loose a little more,” said Franklin. “It really does only take one sick person to have a domino effect. Set your personal ground rules, draw those lines and stick to them.”
