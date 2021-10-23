OCT. 8

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC   

Buyer: Perla Dorada Dev Inc  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-5, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

OCT. 11

Seller: Vaun Johnson    

Buyer: West Fork Partners LP

Property: S44 Road (vacant), Norwood

Price: $205,000

OCT. 12

Seller: House in the Woods LLC

Buyer: Mnreh Florida LLC

Property: 184 Butch Cassidy Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $17 million

Seller: Leejor Associates LLC

Buyer: Robert Kiel

Property: 706 Wilson Way, Telluride

Price: $9.45 million

Seller: Nels Cary Inc

Buyer: Angelee Aurillo

Property: 1605 Grand Ave. No. 1, Norwood 

Price: $220,000

Seller: Kundagrami Family Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Ken Olcher and Jennifer Bennett

Property: 172 Adams Ranch Road, Mountain Village

Price: $3.85 million

Seller: Audrey Marnoy   

Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC

Property: 127 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $8.4 million

Seller: Jeffrey and Darcie Schlegel  

Buyer: Perry and Mary Steger  

Property: 108 Hang Glider Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.05 million

OCT. 13

Seller: Adrian Combs

Buyer: Young Construction Services LLC

Property: South Park Road (vacant), Telluride

Price: $210,000

Seller: Ajhardy Consultants Inc

Buyer: Patrick and Ann Morrison

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-10, Mountain Village

Price: $58,000

OCT. 14

Seller: Romano Living Trust   

Buyer: Perry and Suzanne Auten

Property: County Road 62X, Placerville     

Price: $2.65 million

Seller: Maria Menchaca and Dominique Reid

Buyer: Ashby and Katherine Cook

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-18, Mountain Village

Price: $40,000

OCT. 15

Seller: Marc Laveson   

Buyer: KEA Consulting LTD

Property: 305 Katrina Springs Trail, Telluride

Price: $845,000

OCT. 18

Seller: SJ1 Transfer Telluride LLC       

Buyer: San Juan House 101 LLC

Property: 215 West San Juan Ave. No. 101, Telluride

Price: $6.25 million

Seller: Audrey Marnoy

Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC

Property: 127 Polecat Lance, Mountain Village  

Price: $8.4 million

Seller: Daniel and Carroll Thost

Buyer: Bliss and Pelham Smith

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

OCT. 19

Seller: Mark Maltzer  

Buyer: Richard and Christina Wilson

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 104-8, Mountain Village

Price: $35,000

Seller: SP Family Partnership

Buyer: Franklin Chambers Trust

Property: 141 Sundance Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $6 million

OCT. 20

Seller: CW Properties LLC

Buyer: Dodge Family Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-16, Mountain Village

Price: $50,000