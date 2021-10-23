OCT. 8
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: Perla Dorada Dev Inc
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-5, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
OCT. 11
Seller: Vaun Johnson
Buyer: West Fork Partners LP
Property: S44 Road (vacant), Norwood
Price: $205,000
OCT. 12
Seller: House in the Woods LLC
Buyer: Mnreh Florida LLC
Property: 184 Butch Cassidy Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $17 million
Seller: Leejor Associates LLC
Buyer: Robert Kiel
Property: 706 Wilson Way, Telluride
Price: $9.45 million
Seller: Nels Cary Inc
Buyer: Angelee Aurillo
Property: 1605 Grand Ave. No. 1, Norwood
Price: $220,000
Seller: Kundagrami Family Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Ken Olcher and Jennifer Bennett
Property: 172 Adams Ranch Road, Mountain Village
Price: $3.85 million
Seller: Audrey Marnoy
Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC
Property: 127 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $8.4 million
Seller: Jeffrey and Darcie Schlegel
Buyer: Perry and Mary Steger
Property: 108 Hang Glider Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.05 million
OCT. 13
Seller: Adrian Combs
Buyer: Young Construction Services LLC
Property: South Park Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $210,000
Seller: Ajhardy Consultants Inc
Buyer: Patrick and Ann Morrison
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-10, Mountain Village
Price: $58,000
OCT. 14
Seller: Romano Living Trust
Buyer: Perry and Suzanne Auten
Property: County Road 62X, Placerville
Price: $2.65 million
Seller: Maria Menchaca and Dominique Reid
Buyer: Ashby and Katherine Cook
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-18, Mountain Village
Price: $40,000
OCT. 15
Seller: Marc Laveson
Buyer: KEA Consulting LTD
Property: 305 Katrina Springs Trail, Telluride
Price: $845,000
OCT. 18
Seller: SJ1 Transfer Telluride LLC
Buyer: San Juan House 101 LLC
Property: 215 West San Juan Ave. No. 101, Telluride
Price: $6.25 million
Seller: Audrey Marnoy
Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC
Property: 127 Polecat Lance, Mountain Village
Price: $8.4 million
Seller: Daniel and Carroll Thost
Buyer: Bliss and Pelham Smith
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
OCT. 19
Seller: Mark Maltzer
Buyer: Richard and Christina Wilson
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 104-8, Mountain Village
Price: $35,000
Seller: SP Family Partnership
Buyer: Franklin Chambers Trust
Property: 141 Sundance Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $6 million
OCT. 20
Seller: CW Properties LLC
Buyer: Dodge Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-16, Mountain Village
Price: $50,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.