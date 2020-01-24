It started with a phone call, and then another and another. Last week, I got at least three (a colleague at the Daily Planet has recently received these calls, as well).
The gist of the message is always the same: it’s Social Security on the line, calling to report that my number has been suspended or involved in criminal activity. I need to get this straightened out pronto, the story goes, or my benefits could be suspended and/or I could be in trouble with the law.
I’m one of the lucky ones: I know these calls are a scam, and that the goal is to frighten me, and to steal my money. What I didn’t understand was how much they’ve ballooned: According to the Federal Trade Commission, 3,200 people reported receiving fraudulent calls from the Social Security Administration in 2017. By 2018, the number had grown to 32,000. On Thursday, the FTC released new fraud statistics for 2019. “Imposter scams” (such as the SSA fraud) are now the second-most common type of fraud in the U.S. after identity theft. About one out of every 10 people lost money to imposter scams last year, the FTC says; a total of $667 million evanesced, likely never to be seen again.
You might expect older people to be more naïve than young people when it comes to falling for these ploys, but that’s not the case: according to Thursday’s report, young people actually lose money much more frequently to scammers (about 33 percent of ages 20-29 fall victim to fraud compared to just 13 percent of those aged 70-79, the report found). Yet when elders are taken in, their financial losses are disproportionately higher: those 80 and older lose, on average, about $1,600 — more than three times the money people in their 20s give up to a scammer.
In Colorado, the Attorney General’s Office has teamed up with AARP’s Elder Watch to fight fraud. The SSA imposter scam, also known as a “spoof,” attempts to prey on older people — who may be particularly vulnerable because they are on limited incomes, and fear their benefits will be lost — but it isn’t limited to elders, Program Director Mark Fetterhoff emphasized.
“We were contacted by a young man who’d gotten one of these calls, and was told his social security number was stolen and associated with a crime,” Fetterhoff said. “He was preparing to go to graduate school, and was concerned he wouldn’t be able to get any financial aid if his identity was stolen.”
The scammers talked the man into wiring them thousands of dollars.
“They’ll use whatever methods they think will work, depending on your age,” Fetterhoff said. Young people might be encouraged to send money via apps such as Venmo, which link directly to your banking account, whereas older people might be told to or use a wire transfer to forward funds.
“One way the scammers like to be paid is through gift cards,” Fetterhoff said. “They ask people to purchase a card, and send a photo of the information on the back of the card. And then the scammers liquidate the money in the card. We’ve even heard about people sending boxes of cash to the scammers. Whatever they think a person has the capacity to do, that’s what they’ll ask for.”
And in nearly every case, the money is gone.
“Once that money is out of your checking account, it’s gone for good,” Fetterhoff said. “It’s not retrievable. We tell people it’s very unlikely they’ll see that money again. We talk to people every day in our office who’ve lost anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to $10,000-$15,000 on these scams.”
On Wednesday, the US Senate’s Special Committee on Aging will host a hearing entitled “That’s Not the Government Calling: Protecting Seniors From the Social Security Impersonation Scam.”
“We’re actively investigating these scams, but I can’t comment further because these are ongoing efforts,” Tracy Lynge, communications director for the Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General, wrote in an email to the Planet. “We’re working closely with the Department of Justice, and other agencies are investigating phone scams as well,” including “Homeland Security Investigations, the Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and probably others. I’m sorry I can’t give you a time frame” for when arrests might be made “but stay tuned! You can like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, and we will announce any (results available to the public) from our investigations as soon as we can.”
Although there is a hotline number to call to report a fraud to the SSA (800-269-0271), “we now have a dedicated online scam reporting form available at oig.ssa.gov,” Lynge said. “We encourage the public to report Social Security scams to us using that form. That’s because it’s the best way for us to gather the data we need, and get it to investigators quickly.”
Meanwhile, there is an easy way to avoid being hit by one of these scams. “The key is to contact the SSA yourself” if you are concerned, said Lawrence Pacheco, director of communications for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. “Don’t rely on the person on the other end of the phone. The important thing to remember is that the Social Security Administration will never contact you by phone, or text, or email. The attorney general has told people not to answer any number they don’t recognize.”
Mark Fetterhoff, the director of AARP’s Elder Watch program, agreed. “If you don’t recognize who’s calling, don’t answer the phone,” he said. “Let them leave a message. It’s that simple.”
For more information about SSA phone fraud, visit oig.ssa.gov/scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.