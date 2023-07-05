Author talk will highlight water crisis solutions

The mismatch between the level of supply of water the Colorado River can provide and the demand for its resources throughout the West is the topic of a talk author and leading expert in the field, Eric Kuhn, will present at 5 p.m. on July 10 at the Wilkinson Public Library.
“The Perfect Ingredients for a Colorado River Crisis, A 21st Century Climate, 20th Century Infrastructure, and 19th Century Laws” is the title of Kuhn’s talk, which is open and free to the public.
“The Wilkinson Public Library along with our partners at Sheep Mountain Alliance are so excited to host water policy expert Eric Kuhn for his talk at the library on July 10,” said Joanna Spindler, adult programs specialist at Wilkinson Library. “Not only is Eric a dedicated student of water policy across the entire American West, he has also spent multiple decades specializing in Colorado River water conservation in particular. His understanding of water use, water rights and the changing face of western water usage are vast. He speaks to incredibly interesting specifics of river ecology, water demand and so much more. We are looking forward to hearing from his wealth of knowledge and experience.”
“The Colorado River is in crisis,” as stated in the event notice on the library website. “The river has long been legally over-allocated. Now climate change is further reducing the available water supply. The river is facing significant hydrologic, legal and management challenges. Solutions will require new ways of conserving and allocating the available water supply and a new era of cooperation among all users of the river. Overcoming the politics may be the biggest hurdle.”
Eric Kuhn is the retired general manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, Spindler said. Kuhn and co-author John Fleck wrote “Science be Dammed: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River,” published by the University of Arizona Press.
“‘Science be Dammed’ is about Colorado River hydrology, what we knew, when we knew it, and how we used it to shape the over-allocation of the river under the 1992 compact, the other major provisions of the law-of-the-river, and the projects we have in place today,” as stated in the library notice.
In an interview with The Planet, Kuhn said his talk will be based on the theme of his book about the allocation of Colorado River water.
He said much of the concern about the consequences of the water supply were “theoretical” since the early 2000s, but they came to fruition in 2019.
Kuhn said the recent agreement between the states of California, Nevada and Arizona to use 13 percent less water each year is “good news but it is only a temporary agreement.” After 2026, the agreement will have to be re-negotiated.
“The big challenge will be to bring the water uses into balance with the water supply,” Kuhn said, and to forge a “sustainability plan for the future.”
He said he plans to talk about the “history of the river’s use, how that developed and the assumptions that have led to the crisis that now exists as well as what we have to do to bring it into the future.”
The recent agreement among the water users involves “reducing their consumptive use of water,” he said. “They are going to fallow crops. That will work for the next couple of years, but we can’t [indefinitely] afford about a billion dollars to pay farmers not to farm.”
A big question is “what is climate change going to do to the water supply in areas,” such as Telluride.
“Scientists are pretty certain that the future will be drier and the weather will be warmer,” he said.
“The water community needs to be a part of the solution of climate change and not just the supply of water,” he said.
The level of water in the Colorado River has “gone down 10-15% but that’s enough to cause a crisis in the water management system,” he said.
Kuhn is co-chair of the Colorado Climate project, as stated on the Aspen Global Change Institute.org website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.