COP SHOP
SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 13
UDDER FREEDOM: Rogue cows were herded back into captivity, presumably to plot another escape.
DOWN DOE: A property owner contacted SMSO to inquire about removing a dead deer from her land.
TRUCK, STOPPED: When the previous tenant left behind a truck, the current tenant wondered what could be done about getting it gone.
JULY 14
UNATTENDED DEATH: Deputies responded to a report of the body of a dead male in a residence.
JULY 15
AND WHILE WE HAVE YOU: A male stopped and charged with driving under the influence of drugs was also found to have outstanding warrants from other counties.
JULY 16
FENCE ‘EM OUT: A woman calling about unwanted cows on her property was informed that Colorado is a fence out state, meaning if you don’t want cows on your land, you are responsible for building the fencing to keep them out.
JULY 18
CHECKPOINT CHARLIE: In the course of a traffic stop, a male was arrested for driving under the influence.
WELL HELL: A Placerville area resident called to report a neighbor digging an illegal well during the night.
AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy provided backup for Colorado State Patrol working a DUI arrest.
DIVIDED WE FALL: A man was reportedly making homicidal statements in the course of a heated political debate. No threats were noted.
RECKLESS: A poor driver was apprehended and given a warning for his lack of skills.
SHOUTING MATCH: Two males were loudly arguing at the Conoco.
PULL UP STAKES: Car campers were issued warnings for trespassing on Bilk Creek Road.
JULY 19
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies responded to a residence in Norwood where a woman was suffering chest pains. They assisted with patient care and readying a landing zone for CareFlight.
ROLLING STONE: A lost driver for Montrose Stone was guided to the delivery address.
CUFFED: An arrest was made following a traffic stop in Placerville.
JULY 20
PERILOUS PASS: A deputy responded to the TMC for a report of an injured male subject who had been involved in a slow rollover on Black Bear Pass. The vehicle was drivable and was driven into town. The injured male subject, who was a passenger, sustained injuries from having his hand near the windshield.
STORMY WEATHER: Deputies and Search and Rescue Personnel responded to the report of a hiker cliffed out above the waterfalls on Royer Gulch. The visiting hiker became lost on the Sheridan Crosscut Trail as a severe storm hit the area. Rescuers were able to climb to the party's location and hike him back to the Tomboy Road.
THAT PASS IS NO PICNIC: Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the report of a vehicle partially off the edge of Black Bear Pass. An effort was organized to recover the five occupants of the vehicle during the period of extreme weather. The vehicle was recovered with the assistance of Telluride Towing and its off-road wrecker.
JULY 21
FIELD PARTY, FOILED: A local resident reported individuals trespassing in an open field to the west of her property. A deputy responded and located several juveniles that were trespassing and setting up for a party. The deputy broke up the party and contacted the parents of each of the juveniles. The juveniles were given verbal warnings for the trespass and possession of alcohol. The juveniles disposed of the alcoholic beverages on site prior to release. One juvenile was on probation. Her probation officer was advised of the contact.
JULY 23
A FINE PAIR: Deputies responded to a traffic accident on Highway 145 at mile marker 98. No injuries were reported, though the two drivers from the vehicles had multiple warrants and were arrested.
DOMESTIC: A Norwood area female was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic dispute.
JULY 24
ASTRAPHOBIA: A deputy followed a woman afraid of driving in the rain to her destination to ensure her safety.
RED TAG FALLS: Two vehicles illegally parked at Bridal Veil Falls were adorned with jaunty red tags.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE
JULY 15
IT’S LARGE: A motorhome hit a parked vehicle.
LOUDMOUTH SOUP: Bar patrons were outside of a watering hole hollering, much to the consternation of neighbors.
CAT DON’T CARE: A missing cat was called in. The feline returned home a few days later, when it felt like it.
JULY 16
FARMERS MARKET FILCH: A theft was reported from the farmers market.
BRO V. SIS: Feuding sibs were separated.
ON ACCOUNTA NO ROOF: A noise complaint about the Transfer Warehouse was reported.
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: A bear was chased out of town twice.
THE DOORS OF PERCEPTION: And we quote from the TMO logbook: “Report of a large bonfire with several intoxicated people around. Upon arrival, discovered a small fire in a small fire ring with four sober adults sitting quietly around it.”
A QUESTION OF TASTE: And another logbook quote: “Report of party goers playing Mariah Carey loudly and singing along. Upon arrival, party goers had progressed to The Spice Girls, but were in fact singing loudly. After a short conversation they agreed to turn down the music and monitor the volume of their singing.”
JULY 19
NO BOOZE FOR YOU: An overly intoxicated person was removed from a local liquor store.
JULY 20
BEAR IN THE WOODS: It was chased to where it belongs.
NOT THE FOOFY SHOT: A real deal rocks, tree trunks, mud and water torrent of destruction spewed from Royer Gulch where officers assessed the aftermath, presumably oo-ing and ahh-ing and WTF-ing.
JULY 21
DO NOT PLAY IN TRAFFIC: Officers we unable to locate an individual allegedly walking in traffic on the Spur.
FINE DINING: A bear was rousted from a dumpster behind a hotel.
JULY 22-24
DANCING IN THE STREETS: And parties and noise complaints and 911 misdials and lockout assists. Crazy days, friends.
JULY 25
BEGONE: An ex-employee caused a scene and was removed from the premises.
HYPERPHAGIA: Look it up and secure your trash receptacle.
JULY 26
READ THE ABOVE ENTRY: Trash was strewn in an alley. We all know the culprit.
JULY 27
BETTER THAN TRASH: But still too close to humans. A bear eating berries near the Beaver Pond was escorted back into the woods.
