In a year as trying and tragic as 2020, it’s hard to think of a time before the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed daily life as we all knew it in March. But the year started virus-free. Remember Angel, the rescue dog that was badly injured after someone unsuccessfully tried to put her down? Second Chance Humane Society took her in, and she went on to recover better than anyone expected.
Then there was local Lucas Foster, the wunderkind snowboarder who made his X Games debut earlier this year at the age of 20.
Grace Franklin was named the county’s new public health director in February, replacing longtime director June Nepsky, who retired. Franklin, along with new Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo and Telluride Regional Medical Center CEO Karen Winkelmann, have been paramount in navigating the ongoing impact of the coronavirus locally.
In looking back on a year no one will soon forget, the Daily Planet will be recapping the top news stories of 2020 this week.
JANUARY
Angel the rescue dog
With the dawn of a new year, and decade, resolutions are being made by seemingly everyone, as is customary. Angel, a rescue dog at Second Chance Humane Society that was shot multiple times and left for dead in the Durango area last April, has one, too: keep inspiring people to not give up “because love wins,” as the human society’s executive director Kelly Goodin explained.
“She also would like to take singing lessons and become a famous yodeler,” she added.
When Daily Planet readers first met Angel in June 2019, the resilient pup was recovering from a horrific incident, as her body was full of buckshot and bullets after someone unsuccessfully attempted to put her down. Her left hind leg and front right ankle were shattered. The rear leg needed to be amputated, while the front leg was in cast. At that time, no one knew if the front leg would also need to be amputated. Plus, Angel was sick with the tick-borne illness ehrlichiosis. To say she had a rough 2019 is an understatement, but as 2020 begins, Angel is doing well by all accounts.
Karen Winkelmann named med center CEO
Karen Winkelmann, who has over 20 years of experience in health care management, became the new CEO of the Telluride Regional Medical Center (TMC) in August. She replaces John Gardner, who was brought on as CEO in the spring of 2016, when the Telluride Hospital District anticipated breaking ground on a new facility in Mountain Village; a plan that has since changed.
Ella Jansen named top moguls skier
Picture this: Mid-season moguls on Telluride’s famed Chair 9 terrain. One local skier launches into Kant-Mak-M. She links turns down the fall line and heads for the cutoff to Spiral Stairs, down Spiral Stairs, and then she skis over to the Lower Plunge to complete an epic Telluride bump run, nonstop.
Meet Ella Jansen, 16, a Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club freestyle skier who was recently named the top dual moguls skier in the Rocky Mountain region.
Lucas Foster at the X Games
The Aspen X Games is a very big deal if you’re a top-level snowboarder like local rider, Lucas Foster. It was a moment he’d been waiting for all his life.
In January, the 20-year-old Tellurider stared down the massive, brightly lit superpipe at the Buttermilk ski area, its curved walls marked with blue lines and ready for each rider’s hits. Snow fell, not ideal for half-pipe competitions. His parents, Stephannie Van Damme and Steve Foster, and a coterie of vocal supporters waited breathlessly at the bottom. It was time.
FEBRUARY
Telluride School District’s new superintendent
The Telluride School Board announced in February that John Pandolfo as the district’s new superintendent, replacing Mike Gass, who retired.
County welcomes new public health director
Grace Franklin is San Miguel County’s new public health director, hired in February after what county officials described as “an exhaustive search” for the new head of the department following the retirement of longtime director June Nepsky.
County manager Mike Bordogna said county officials are pleased to have Franklin, with her deep background in family planning and health education, on board.
Madani Ceus found guilty
After about eight hours of deliberation stretching across two days, a jury in February convicted the alleged ringleader in the deaths of sisters Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts on a farm in Norwood in 2017.
Madani Ceus faced two counts of first degree murder in the girls’ deaths, but the jury, swayed by the defense’s powerful arguments, instead found her guilty of a lesser charge of two counts of child abuse resulting in death, knowingly and recklessly, a class 2 felony. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 24 years.
MARCH
COVID-19 changes everything
San Miguel County commissioners declared a state of emergency, specifically a local emergency disaster, during a special meeting March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locals supply free testing
San Miguel County officials announced an unprecedented plan in mid-March to provide free COVID-19 tests for all county residents, thanks to the generosity of local couple Lou Reese and Mei Mei Hu, the owners of United Biomedical Inc. The company’s subsidiary c19 worked with the Telluride Regional Medical Center in administering the tests.
The new blood test that detects antibodies associated with fighting the novel coronavirus was federally approved in March. The locals reached out to county officials shortly after about providing free testing.
First positive COVID-19 case
San Miguel County Department of Public Health and Environment reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county March 20 — a 54-year-old county resident.
The married father returned home from a domestic trip and reported symptoms. He and his family, some of whom have also experienced symptoms, were placed in isolation for 14 days. Officials said at the time that he and his family were recovering well.
APRIL
Bluegrass canceled for first time ever
For the first time in recorded history, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival was canceled. Festival organizer Craig Ferguson posted the announcement on Facebook in early April
Ferguson said the decision was easy given the current COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns, but it was still hard to imagine a summer solstice without Bluegrass in Telluride Town Park. But it was the right decision, he added.
Economic Recovery Committee formed
As San Miguel County elected and public health officials consider and implement new safer-at-home orders, the business community came together to form the Economic Recovery Committee in an effort to lend their knowledge and insight as questions arise about how to safely reopen certain segments of the local economy moving forward.
The committee discussed protocols and best practices regarding the systematic reopening at the end of April. In all, 25 members were selected to represent various local business sectors, as well as elected officials from the county, and towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.
