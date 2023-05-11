Moms know: It goes so fast.
After nine years at Mountain Munchkins and 20 years as an early childhood educator in Telluride and Mountain Village, Dawn Katz is leaving her post as director and looking ahead at what’s in store for her daughter’s final year of high school.
“This is kind of my last opportunity to get our camping, biking, hiking and local Telluride time together,” Katz told the Daily Planet on Thursday. “I want to take full advantage of that. It’s not something I have been able to do for the last 21 years with either of my children, and I don’t want to miss this opportunity.”
Chambers Squier, who is the assistant director at Mountain Munchkins, will be the next director, Town of Mountain Village Public Information Officer Kathrine Warren shared with the Planet in a news release this week.
May 31 is Katz’s last day at Mountain Munchkins. After that, she plans to visit colleges this summer with her daughter and have time to help with “big life decisions,” Katz shared.
“I want to be there every step of the way when she needs help and be a part of that with her,” Katz said. “Working as much as I have been, I wasn’t necessarily available for my older son.”
The Planet asked Katz what she will remember as her top accomplishments at Mountain Munchkins.
“One of the biggest events I am most proud of is reopening the facility during COVID-19,” Katz said. “We reopened on June 1, 2020. We were closed from March 13 to May 31. Reopening during that time was challenging. None of us knew what to expect.”
She worked closely with Squier, who has been at Mountain Munchkins for six years, and San Miguel Public Health and the facility’s nurse who was “pretty much on speed dial. It was a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week job for a little while, to make sure we were opening the classrooms safely,” Katz said.
Katz praised the staff at Mountain Munchkins for their commitment to child care and local families. She said there were instances when Mountain Munchkins closed the facility because of COVID-19 exposure. With each closure, staff worked hard to organize and get things back on track and reopen for the families, Katz said.
“I appreciate the recognition, but I also want to make sure the praise is going to the people still fighting the good fight,” Katz told the Planet. “What they are doing in this community is just magical, and we wouldn’t have a community without them. I can’t give enough kudos to staff and teachers for the work they have done.”
Katz added that one of her passions over the years, along with other staff and community members, was helping with the initiative started in 2017 to pass a mill levy to support early childhood education in San Miguel County with the Strong Start Strong Community Committee.
Mountain Munchkins currently serves 36 families, Katz said, and is the only center for infants in the community.
“Strong Start Strong Community does a lot for early childhood education in our community, and we’re so fortunate to have that program to elevate early childhood education,” Katz said.
At first, the levy did not pass, Katz explained.
“To be on the committee that finally pushed it through years later felt good and rewarding. It is such a huge support to our early childhood community, parents, children and staff,” she said. “That took a lot of work to get the word out and share with the community about the importance of child care.”
Mountain Munchkins was established in 1996, which was the same year Katz came to the community.
Mountain Munchkins offers child care services to families working in the Mountain Village and Telluride region and is open four days a week. Katz said she can’t think of a better person to step up into the director role at this time other than Squier.
Squier originally moved to the area over six years ago to be closer to family and
took a summer position at Mountain Munchkins, according to the news release, and two years ago she became the assistant director.
“I quickly fell in love with my job, and we have been here ever since,” Squier said. “I am very excited to be taking on this role. I love our kiddos and their families,
and thanks to my mentor, boss and friend Dawn, I am proud to be able to continue to provide high-quality childcare to Mountain Village and the Telluride region.”
Town of Mountain Village Manager Paul Wisor said the community is “incredibly grateful for Dawn’s years of service to the Town, Munchkins and the hundreds of families whose children have gone through Munchkins during her time,” according to the news release.
“We could not be more excited for Chambers to be stepping into the director role,” Wisor said. “In her time at Munchkins, Chambers has been an invaluable leader who is adored by parents and children alike. We are fortunate to have continuity in leadership at Mountain Munchkins and are confident Chambers will continue to build upon Dawn’s excellent work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.