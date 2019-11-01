Former Norwood and Telluride resident Alec Blair was sentenced in Telluride Thursday to 12 years in prison with credit for time served for the role he played in the deaths of two young girls on his Norwood property in 2017.
The 12-year sentence was the maximum he could receive under the terms of a plea deal he entered after being taken into custody in September 2017. Originally charged with two counts of fatal child abuse and one count of being an accessory to a crime, Blair pled guilty to being an accessory in the deaths of the two girls. Since then, he has fully cooperated with investigators and has proven instrumental in the prosecution of his codefendants, two of whom are already serving prison sentences.
Blair spoke for several minutes at his sentencing hearing in Telluride. He expressed deep remorse and accepted full responsibility for his actions — and lack of actions — that led to the deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8, during the summer of 2017.
“Two children lost their lives, and there is no excuse or justification for that,” Blair said through tears. “It has forced me to be honest with myself. I am in shock that I was involved with this, and there is nothing I can say or do to make this right.”
Authorities discovered the mummified corpses of the sisters in a trash-filled car covered up by a tarp on Blair’s former marijuana farm in Norwood in September 2017. A post-mortem investigation showed they had been dead for several weeks before their remains were discovered — the alleged victims of a doomsday religious group Blair had invited to stay on his property.
The group’s spiritual leader, Madani Ceus of Haiti, allegedly declared the girls to be unclean and banished them to the car with no food or water, as Blair and other members of the religious group, including the girls’ mother Nashika Bramble, stood by and let them die.
Blair’s parents were both present at his sentencing hearing Thursday morning, and tearfully read from prepared statements.
“Today is not a day I could ever wish for as a parent,” said Blair’s father Franklin Fletcher.
Blair’s attorney Kristen Hindman made a powerful case for sentencing Blair to credit for time served of 784 days, arguing that he had been brainwashed by Ceus, and emphasizing the value of Blair’s full cooperation throughout the investigation into the girls’ deaths and the trials of his codefendants.
“He is deeply ashamed about what happened to those girls,” she said. “He will never get over it. He can’t make things right again or undo what’s done. But since he left his property, he has been trying to do what’s right.”
Judge Keri Yoder noted that while there were compelling mitigating circumstances in Blair’s case there were also significant aggravating circumstances. Brainwashing and involvement in cults and religious movements “does not lessen criminal responsibility in this country,” she said. Yoder added that she was being “really careful about being fair” in regard to having already sentenced Blair’s codefendant Ashford Archer to a 24-year prison sentence. Archer was convicted in March of two counts of fatal child abuse and one count of being an accessory to a crime, the same charges that Blair faced before entering his plea deal.
“Taking into account the circumstances, an appropriate sentencing is 12 years in the Department of Corrections and three years probation, with credit for time served,” Yoder told Blair, noting that the actual time served may be less, depending on Blair’s conduct while in prison.
“Going to the Department of Corrections isn’t the end of your journey,” she said. “If you are serious about wanting to change, you will take advantage of their programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.