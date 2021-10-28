For those still in town during offseason, the 2021 Halloween weekend is packed with all sorts of events for all ages. From Funktoberfest at the Transfer Warehouse to the Telluride Historical Museum’s haunted scavenger, local organizers are excited for the weekend.
Kicking off the weekend Friday is the annual Halloween parade down Main Street, starting at 1:30 p.m., as students from Telluride’s elementary and intermediate schools show off their costumes.
“Come out to Colorado Avenue to join the fun,” Superintendent John Pandolfo shared in a recent email to the school community.
Speaking of dressing up, Jereb Carter, the Transfer Warehouse manager, took home silver in a costume contest two years ago for his Bob Ross ensemble and looks forward to competing in the contests this year, though he would not reveal his 2021 costume. He encouraged everybody to attend the Transfer Warehouse’s Friday and Saturday events.
“Come on down and hang with us at the warehouse. It's going to be a good time,” he said.
Friday night at the warehouse is Funktoberfest with the band Disco Fuego from 5-8 p.m. It will be “A classic Oktoberfest party with a funky twist,” as described on the Telluride Arts website. October specialty beers will be on tap from local breweries, and Stronghouse Brew Pub will provide pretzels and bratwursts. Friday’s event is free and open to the public.
“It's kind of a thank you to the seasonal workers and the people of Telluride for supporting us,” Carter said.
Once the beer and pretzels have settled in your stomach, head back to the warehouse to attend KOTO’s Halloween Bash, featuring Joint Point and Cousin Curtiss, Saturday night from 4-9 p.m. If you’re a teacher, make sure to show your school ID for free entry and one complimentary beverage. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local radio station. A costume contest will be held later in the evening with cash prizes. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at telluridearts.org or at the door.
For those who wish to respect the sacrality of Oct. 31, the Telluride Historical Museum is hosting two exciting events on Sunday. The first is their traditional Halloween on the Hill event from 4-6 p.m. for kids under 13. There will be trick or treating, and a few games, going up Fir Street and ending at the museum.
After the fun for the little ones has ended, the museum is hosting its first-ever “Night of the Undead,” starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be entirely outside and feature elements of the previous Haunted Hospital event.
“The haunted museum was really loved and celebrated in the community. But we didn't feel that we could safely bring folks together again, indoors, without knowing where COVID was heading with the Delta variant,” said Mary Higgins, the museum’s director of public engagement.
The scavenger hunt is recommended for people ages 13 and up. Beginning at the museum’s doors, follow the fictional Left Lucy Walker on a historic and haunted quest through town.
“It’s like a mix between a scavenger hunt and an escape room, in that it’s a timed event. Teams who arrive first at the finish line will receive gift cards from local establishments,” Higgins explained.
So far, seven teams and a few individuals have signed up for the event. Higgins recommended all participants “dress warmly and bring your thinking caps with you.”
Register online at telluridemusuem.org, or to volunteer as a zombie for the Night of the Undead, call 970-728-3344.
Want your furry friends to get involved in the festivities as well, but don’t think they would appreciate being chased by zombies? Join the Animal Hospital of Telluride and PET Telluride Saturday on the Wilkinson Public Library’s lower terrace from noon to 3 p.m. for the Costume Party for Dogs event. The party will include pumpkin “puppachinos,” apple bobbing and, of course, a costume contest.
The library itself will also be hosting StoryWalk Trick or Treat along the River Trail on Friday. The event is separated into two age groups: 10:30-11:30 a.m. will be for kids up to five, while 3:30-5 p.m. is for elementary-aged children.
After the weekend Halloween events, the library will host Dias de Los Muertos on Monday from 2-5:30 p.m. It will be a day of celebration and include fun activities for the kids.
Come on and have a beer, dress up in a matching costume with your dog and enjoy the festivities, for this is sure to be a Halloweekend for the books.
