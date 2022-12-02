President Joe Biden arrives with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to speak about protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces in Camp Hale near Leadville Oct. 12. By signing an executive order to enshrine Camp Hale as a National Monument, part of the CORE Act became law. Camp Hale honors the legacy of 10th Mountain Division soldiers who trained in the area and protects nearly 54,000 acres. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)