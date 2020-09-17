In remembering longtime local Ed Andrews, who passed away July 21 at the age of 71, friends and loved ones repeatedly talked about his passion. Whether it was softball or his work as a Realtor, Ed was passionate.
“Anything he was involved with he was passionate. He put his whole heart into his work, his sports. He was competitive,” his wife Robin Andrews said.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at his residence off of 8100 Last Dollar Road (fourth wooden gate on the left off of 62). Marty Stetina, Anneliese Riebel and Stan Ludwig will each speak. Some of Ed’s favorite snacks will be available as well.
Born in California and growing up in South Carolina’s Hilton Head area, Ed moved to Telluride in 1982. An avid surfer, he would give Hilton Head surf updates on KOTO.
“I think people enjoyed the charm of hearing surf reports in Telluride, Colorado,” said George Harvey, a fellow Realtor who moved to town shortly after Ed in the early 1980s.
Harvey also recalled Ed’s exploits on the diamond, as he played softball up until last season, when he was 70.
“The man was way into it, locally, regionally, nationally. I think he loved the camaraderie of the game, as well as being as good as he could be,” he said.
Robin said their home is full of trophies Ed collected over the years. An avid outdoorsman, Ed also had a passion for the mountains, often hunting and fishing in the area. He also won the annual Hastings Mesa Shoot Out five times. NASCAR races and, of course, skiing were also among his hobbies.
It was on the slopes of Telluride that Ed and Robin’s relationship started. Robin was visiting with friends in 2005, when she met Ed, who took her skiing. Unfortunately, the first run didn’t go so well.
“He took me skiing, and I promptly broke my leg. I never made it to the bottom of the first run,” she said.
She moved from Florida to Grand Junction in 2006, and Ed and Robin married in July 2007.
“I can’t say that it was love at first sight; I broke my leg,” she said. “But we had a connection, stayed in touch and fell in love.”
Talking through tears, Robin remembered her loving husband she shared life with in the mountains and Ocala, Florida.
“He showed such love to me and our family. He was a great family man. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have gotten to experience this beautiful place that I call home,” she said.
Living his life between the ocean and the mountains, Ed was able to experience the best of both worlds.
“What I remember the best about Ed is this, he always had a smile, he was passionate about rural properties. Anything that was out on the valleys or the mesas 30 to 40 minutes from Telluride is what he loved,” Harvey said. “The beauty I think it literally was his passion. I remember his ads in the newspaper always had a big bear with some cubs following and that probably really signified where his heart was the most.
“His passion for the mountains was probably even greater than the ocean. If you think about both of those things, the oceans and mountains are so big that they humble us all. Ed got that. He got it thoroughly.”
