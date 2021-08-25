After a decade of working in community planning, including three years with the Town of Mountain Village as a senior planner, John Miller is shifting his focus to housing, as he was recently named Mountain Village’s community housing program director — a brand new role created within the town’s recently established housing authority.
“Having a dedicated community housing program director of John’s experience is a huge step in the right direction to continue to accomplish our town’s goals regarding more housing options in our town,” town manager Kim Montgomery said.
Miller came to Mountain Village after three years as the senior planner and flood plain manager for the Town of Taos, New Mexico. Before that, Miller spent time with the Village of Taos Ski Valley and Oregon’s Multnomah County.
He explained he does see some similarities between Mountain Village and Taos, another mountain resort town, but both have their own set of unique challenges when it comes to housing needs and wants. Being able to adapt to a community’s complexities is part of the job, which Miller said, he’s had to do throughout his planning career.
“Taos is a very different community than Mountain Village with very different problems. New Mexico is a diverse place, where traditional Native American culture blends with multi-generational Hispanic families and Anglo-American transplants. The gentrification in the Taos community has changed the ability for these historical groups to be able to remain in their community, which isn’t so different than what we experience here in Colorado mountain towns, but at a different level,” he explained. “Although both communities are very dynamic places that are rapidly changing, working in both communities requires a certain ability to navigate the different priorities and values in each place to reach a consensus on the direction moving forward. Luckily, here in San Miguel County, we seem to be united in the push for more housing opportunities for employees in the Mountain Village and Telluride region.”
The town decided this summer not to renew its contract with the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) and instead put resources into forming its own housing authority.
“It has become clear that SMRHA’s services to Mountain Village residents weren’t in proportion to our funding compared to other jurisdictions and Town Council determined our funds were better utilized in-house. Town staff is already qualifying the majority of our renters at Village Court Apartments, and with the establishment of a more robust housing department, we now have the capacity to do the other functions SMRHA performed for the town. Additionally, it was determined we needed an expanding housing authority to take on the development projects we are eyeing as we grow our community housing initiatives,” said Michelle Haynes, the town’s planning, development and housing director, who will oversee Miller in his new position. “Housing is integral to planning in any community. I am excited that we can build upon John’s planning skill set and knowledge of our community to move our community housing programs forward with this promotion.”
Included in the town’s housing plans is the eventual expansion of Village Court Apartments (VCA). During last week’s Mountain Village Town Council meeting, officials took another step toward that goal by unanimously approving a refinancing option for VCA.
“The refinancing of VCA has allowed us to take advantage of historically low interest rates, saving money for our community and allowing us to free up capital for other employee housing developments such as the VCA expansion, which has resumed planning and scoping for future construction,” Miller explained.
The town also announced the creation of a new deed-restriction program and a fee waiver incentive for developers who build deed-restricted housing. More information about the town’s housing authority and programs can be found online at townofmountainvillage.com under the Community Resources tab.
When asked what he’s most looking forward to in his new position, Miller didn’t hesitate.
“Helping members of our tight-knit community with affordable and attainable housing. Housing insecurity is very stressful and even more difficult during a worldwide pandemic. I want to see more people worrying less about the security of their housing situation and want people to understand that it’s not just service industry workers that are housing insecure, but professionals in our community like teachers, firefighters and frontline nurses who are all having difficulty with housing. We need to ensure that everyone who makes our community a vibrant place can remain here if they choose to do so,” he said, adding. “I have been working as a planner for my entire post-college career and felt that given the current momentum behind community housing initiatives that now would be a great time to transition into a new role as housing program director. There will be a lot of crossover between my previous position and my new position, especially as it relates to the ongoing need to work with the development community. Having a firm grasp on the Mountain Village’s Community Development Code, and public approval and community outreach process helps tremendously, but there will be plenty to learn as I settle into my new role here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.