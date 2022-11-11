The chill season is difficult for all wildlife, and birds don’t have the option of retiring to a den. They must eat to keep warm and stay alive — and to help with that, many of us (this reporter included) feed them.
Or at least, I thoughtI was helping by feeding birds. It turns out I may be of even more assistance by counting them, and reporting what I see.
“Community science is very, very important,” Alison Holloran, the executive director of Audubon Rockies and a vice-president of the National Audubon Society, said. “It’s critical for informing how we protect and manage our birds and habitat.”
Aubudon’s “breeding and other surveys,” Holloran explained, are conducted during summertime. “But where we tend to lack data is during wintertime; Colorado is a state where a lot of our birds leave in winter. In the past, we haven’t had a lot of data about bird populations in winter, which is why the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count,” coming up next month, “and the Great Backyard Bird Count,” in February, “are super important. These tallies are used in Audubon’s climate analysis, and by organizations like the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and federal and state agencies — they all have access to this data. It gives us an idea of how birds are doing at a time of year that is quite stressful for them, when not a lot of people are paying attention.”
In fact, you don’t need to wait until next month to participate in a bird count: you can start right now. You don’t even need to own a feeder. Cornell’s Project FeederWatch takes place every year from November 1 to April 30. You set your own schedule — another convenient thing about this particular count, which sets it apart from Audubon’s Christmas and Great Backyard tallies, which require your participation on given days.
All you need to do is to reside “in an area with plantings, habitat, water or food that attracts birds,” and start counting.
FeederWatch’s power lies in the fact that it takes place over time, which offers scientists a detailed picture “about weekly changes in bird distribution and abundance across the United States and Canada.”
“Because FeederWatchers count the number of individuals of each species they see several times throughout the winter, FeederWatch data are extremely powerful for detecting and explaining gradual changes in the winter ranges of many species,” feederwatch.org explains.
“In short, FeederWatch data are important because they provide information about bird populations biology that cannot be detected by any available method.”
Holloran offered advice to those who love to feed (and watch, and perhaps count) birds in winter.
“If you decide to feed, you need to regularly clean out the feeders,” she stressed. “Think of how people often get sick when they go to a crowded place, like a mall or an airport.”
The same holds true for birds: feeders are places where avians congregate and can easily pass on diseases.
“Use warm soapy water to clean the feeders once a week,” Holloran advised, and then leave them out to dry. Also, rake up husks from beneath the feeder. “This is just like keeping a clean kitchen for birds,” she said.
Experts often advise giving birds water in winter.
“We do recommend this, if you can, because water is a limited resource for birds this time of year,” Holloran said.
The trouble is that water freezes.
“If you have a birdbath, you can purchase a solar warmer for it,” Holloran said. “If you can only offer water a couple of times a week, it can help.”
When it comes to food, opt for black-oiled sunflower seeds — which all birds adore — or thistle seeds (beloved by finches) rather than mixtures with filler, such as milo. “Read the package carefully,” Holloran said. “Filler won’t be eaten by birds, and it will end up on the ground below the feeder. It will attract rodents.”
Be careful where you place the feeder, she added: if it’s near a bush, “you’re also providing cover for cats and predators.” Indeed, “if you own a cat, and you allow it outside, I wouldn’t even bother feeding birds,” she said bluntly. “All you’re doing is killing birds.”
“If you really want to help birds, landscape your yard with native plants, for drought-tolerance and to attract pollinators,” she added (click on Habitat Hero at rockies.audubon.org to learn more). “That way you’re doing things year-round for birds, whether you’re feeding year-round or not.”
And don’t worry about taking a break from feeding for several weeks in winter.
“If you live in downtown Denver, and you suddenly take the feeders down in winter,” birds might go hungry, she said. “But if you’re in place where there’s abundant habitat for them” — such as the San Juans — “birds will find food naturally.”
