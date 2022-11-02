Halloween is barely over, and it’s unlikely you’ve given much thought to that not-yet-beginning-to-sag, orange behemoth bedecking your front porch.
Don’t worry: you will.
“We learned last year” that people tend to dispose of pumpkins “more during the week after Halloween,” said Lauren Kirn, the environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator for the Town of Mountain Village. “Once pumpkins start to decay, and people get tired of looking at them,” that’s when the thought occurs: now what do I do with this thing?
The Town of Mountain Village, in partnership with the Town of Telluride, hope you will do the right thing for the planet: drop off pumpkins, and gourds, and anything else compostable, for free in the bin at the entrance to the Gondola Parking Garage behind Village Market and Mountain Village Town Hall.
Or deposit compostables in the bin in the Meadows Parking Lot.
The pumpkin-composting program proved so popular last autumn that an additional locale has been added to this year’s program, Kirn explained. “Everyone has from now until Nov. 18” to avail themselves of this free initiative, Kirn said. “It’s centered around Halloween” — after all, 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills to rot and contribute methane to the Earth’s atmosphere each year — “but people can also bring grease, cooking oil, food scraps, pizza boxes, paper products” and any other kitchen or yard waste to be composted.
There is also a separate, Halloween-candy-wrapper composting initiative “at our Mountain Village Town Hall locale,” Kirn added. “Bring in your used candy wrappers” and they will be sold to Rubicon, a firm “that separates out the plastic that gets recycled” into plastic that gets re-used.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are supporters of pumpkin composting. Leaving pumpkins out whole in your yard can be injurious to ungulates; a mule deer doe, or its young, can get their heads stuck in a pumpkin (strange but true).
Carving up pumpkins and leaving them out attracts deer, “which attracts predators,” spokesman John Livingston said. “Next thing you know, you’re bringing in mountain lions into your yard.”
Not to mention black bears: “The big winter storm on the way will certainly encourage bears to take to their dens,” Livingston said, “but there will always be stragglers. The few who are late to the denning party” will gladly make a feast of rotting gourd-flesh. And then there are smaller animals, like raccoons, that will also be delighted to indulge, “but raccoons can carry distemper,” Livingston said. “You don’t want potentially sick animals around your house, particularly if you have a dog. You never know what a fox or a raccoon might be carrying, disease-wise. Here in La Plata County, some livestock producers pick up pumpkins and recycle them into feed for chickens or pigs.” (Over the last three years, according to a CPW release, more than 13,000 pounds of pumpkins have been dropped off for pickup at local fairgrounds.)
“That’s a win-win for everybody,” said Livingston said, who called the Telluride-Mountain Village composting initiative “great.”
“It’s much better for pumpkins to be properly composted, rather than taking up space at a landfill,” he said. “And we much prefer to see this kind of thing rather than pumpkins going to wild animals, who really should only be eating what they would naturally eat, anyway.”
Please bring pumpkins free of paint, candles, stickers, glitter, goggly eyes and other non-compostable to either composting bin the first two weeks of November. To learn more about the Mountain Village candy-reycling program, ‘Trick or Trash,’ visit the town’s blog at townofmountainvillage.com.
