MARCH 6
Seller: Ralph and Wendy Carter
Buyer: Simon Mahoney and Lauren McKee
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 210-9, Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
Seller: James Fourney
Buyer: Fleet Services Inc
Property: 1245 Naturita St., Norwood
Price: $109,000
MARCH 7
Seller: George and Johanna Flournoy
Buyer: Brianna and Kristopher Kaminsky
Property: 145 West Anderson Road, Telluride
Price: $2.3 million
MARCH 13
Seller: O’Dea Telluride LLC
Buyer: 3A Mountain Holdings LLC
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D101, Mountain Village
Price: $4.5 million
Seller: Adam’s Way or the Highway LLC
Buyer: Westport Holding Colorado LLC
Property: 127 Adams Way, Mountain Village
Price: $871,130
MARCH 15
Seller: Henry and Frances Keeth
Buyer: Beverly and Mark Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-2, Mountain Village
Price: $150,000
Seller: Von Sabia LLC
Buyer: Viviana Guerra and Luis Morales
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-9, Mountain Village
Price: $89,000
Seller: Daniel Gudal
Buyer: Vickers & Sykes Trust
Property: 517 Curtis Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $3.125 million
Seller: Parkside 395 LLC
Buyer: Elevated LLC
Property: 395 East Colorado Ave. No. 103, Telluride
Price: $3.2 million
MARCH 16
Seller: Casey and Kelsey Gubbels
Buyer: Daiana and Jesus Barragan
Property: 102 Timberline Court, Telluride
Price: $680,000
Seller: Kathleen and Robert Semple
Buyer: Lea and Leo Yancey
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 401-5, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
Seller: Daiana and Jesus Barragan
Buyer: Telski
Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road No. 2-3G, Mountain Village
Price: $650,000
Seller: Joseph Kobs
Buyer: SJJK Panfil Trust
Property: Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle (vacant), Placerville
Price: $575,000
MARCH 20
Seller: C-squared Group LLC
Buyer: Janin Trust
Property: 321 North Willow St., Telluride
Price: $9.067 million
Seller: Joanna Grzeskowiak
Buyer: James and Virginia Lucarelli
Property: 629 West Colorado Ave. Unit A, Telluride
Price: $850,000
MARCH 21
Seller: Michael Lynch
Buyer: Jessica Jakobsen and Christopher Mabe
Property: 15 Beeslack Lane, Telluride
Price: $814,250
Seller: Sundance Lodge LLC
Buyer: AYFT2022 Telluride LLC
Property: 158 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village
Price: $7.45 million
Seller: John and Julie Kula
Buyer: Telluride Employee Housing Initiative LLC
Property: 158 Red Rock Trail, Placerville
Price: $1 million
MARCH 22
Seller: See Forever Retreat LLC
Buyer: Ski Run Properties LLC
Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane No. 405 R1, Mountain Village
Price: $3.8 million
