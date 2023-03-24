MARCH 6

Seller: Ralph and Wendy Carter

Buyer: Simon Mahoney and Lauren McKee

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 210-9, Mountain Village

Price: $70,000

Seller: James Fourney

Buyer: Fleet Services Inc

Property: 1245 Naturita St., Norwood

Price: $109,000

MARCH 7

Seller: George and Johanna Flournoy

Buyer: Brianna and Kristopher Kaminsky

Property: 145 West Anderson Road, Telluride

Price: $2.3 million

MARCH 13

Seller: O’Dea Telluride LLC

Buyer: 3A Mountain Holdings LLC

Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. D101, Mountain Village

Price: $4.5 million

Seller: Adam’s Way or the Highway LLC

Buyer: Westport Holding Colorado LLC

Property: 127 Adams Way, Mountain Village

Price: $871,130

MARCH 15

Seller: Henry and Frances Keeth

Buyer: Beverly and Mark Clark

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-2, Mountain Village

Price: $150,000

Seller: Von Sabia LLC

Buyer: Viviana Guerra and Luis Morales

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-9, Mountain Village

Price: $89,000

Seller: Daniel Gudal

Buyer: Vickers & Sykes Trust

Property: 517 Curtis Drive (vacant), Telluride

Price: $3.125 million

Seller: Parkside 395 LLC

Buyer: Elevated LLC

Property: 395 East Colorado Ave. No. 103, Telluride

Price: $3.2 million

MARCH 16

Seller: Casey and Kelsey Gubbels

Buyer: Daiana and Jesus Barragan

Property: 102 Timberline Court, Telluride

Price: $680,000

Seller: Kathleen and Robert Semple

Buyer: Lea and Leo Yancey

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 401-5, Mountain Village

Price: $125,000

Seller: Daiana and Jesus Barragan

Buyer: Telski

Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road No. 2-3G, Mountain Village

Price: $650,000

Seller: Joseph Kobs

Buyer: SJJK Panfil Trust

Property: Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle (vacant), Placerville

Price: $575,000

MARCH 20

Seller: C-squared Group LLC

Buyer: Janin Trust

Property: 321 North Willow St., Telluride

Price: $9.067 million

Seller: Joanna Grzeskowiak

Buyer: James and Virginia Lucarelli

Property: 629 West Colorado Ave. Unit A, Telluride

Price: $850,000

MARCH 21

Seller: Michael Lynch

Buyer: Jessica Jakobsen and Christopher Mabe

Property: 15 Beeslack Lane, Telluride

Price: $814,250

Seller: Sundance Lodge LLC

Buyer: AYFT2022 Telluride LLC

Property: 158 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village

Price: $7.45 million

Seller: John and Julie Kula

Buyer: Telluride Employee Housing Initiative LLC

Property: 158 Red Rock Trail, Placerville

Price: $1 million

MARCH 22

Seller: See Forever Retreat LLC

Buyer: Ski Run Properties LLC

Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane No. 405 R1, Mountain Village

Price: $3.8 million