The stately, elegant purple blooms were one of my favorite signs of spring — until this story.
A member of the sunflower family, Carduus nutans, better known as Musk thistle — or, more poetically, Nodding thistle, perhaps for the gentle downward tilt of its flower head — is a familiar sight in the mountains and foothills of the San Juans.
Perhaps too familiar: a website catches the dread associated with Carduus,calling it “Prickly, menacing and beautiful.”
I had admired the thistle for its wildness, the fact that it could seemingly grow anywhere: It can be found in “almost every county in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, yet in the 1960s was hardly known at all in any of these states,” according to the website swcoloradowildflowers.com, maintained by native flora enthusiast Al Schneider. Simply put, the Nodding thistle doesn’t belong here: this native of Europe and Asia is an invader that easily proliferates, disrupting the habitat of local plants, pollinators, and wildlife.
If it doesn’t belong, you might wonder why it is all over here.
“For a sedentary organism, plants have evolved a lot of ways to be mobile,” Amanda Kuenzi, chair of the southwest chapter of the Colorado Native Plant Society, explained. “A lot of them have adapted ways to ‘hitchhike,’ on animal fur, bike tires, boot shoelaces, your clothes or your dog. They attach themselves to cattle and sheep, which move around freely because we have grazing on public lands. They arrive in horse manure. They come in on tires from cars.”
“Most weeds are what we call colonizers,” Kuenzi continued. “So when we have an open space on the forest floor, like we do after a burn, that’s prime time for these early, colonizing invasive species to be established.”
The CNPS has targeted six specific species of invasive weeds — Musk Thistle, Canada Thistle, Oxeye Daisy, Yellow Toadflax, Hound’s Tongue and Spotted Knapweed — and an area it is particularly concerned about these weeds establishing themselves in: the burn scar left by the 416 Fire, which torched about 55,000 acres of land in the San Juan Forest.
On Tuesday, Kuenzi will host a get-together with Justin Marler, who has been mapping invasive species for the National Forest Service and the BLM for over a decade, to introduce a new “weed-mapping” initiative for citizen scientists. Their target: the Hermosa Trails section of the San Juan National Forest, where the 416 Fire burned. The get-together Tuesday will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in Durango at Fort Lewis College, in the Lyceum at the Center for Southwest Studies.
“The fire was a significant disturbance in the area, and left the environment susceptible to invasion by non-native species,” a release points out. “Now that the burn area is open for recreation, the Mountain Studies Institute” — the nonprofit Kuenzi works for — and the San Juan National Forest are concerned about invasive weed species and their impact. Invasive species can harm the ecosystem by competing with native plants for resources. Native plants are important for the ecosystem, and the recovery of the burn area. MSI is partnering with the Forest Service to provide weed managers the data they need to better protect and preserve this area so that the community can continue to enjoy it.”
The meeting Tuesday night will mostly take place outdoors, “A chance for us to walk around campus and practice using the phone app iNaturalist, a very powerful tool” which allows recreationists to snap a photo of an invasive plant (geotagging will allow scientists to determine exactly where the invader is located, so they can find it and remove it).
If you can’t make the meeting on Tuesday, you can still participate in the project by downloading iNaturalist, creating an account, searching for the project 416 Fire Weed Mapping and joining the project. You can also join online by visiting inaturalist.org/projects/416-fire-weed-mapping.
“To record observations, open the app and take a photo of the weeds with your phone. The app will record the GPS locale and also help you identify the species,” Kuenzi said. “If the GPS location is not recorded, be sure your location services are turned on and sharing with iNaturalist.”
The CNPS has several programs coming up over the next couple of months; some are webinars (the meeting Tuesday is the first in-person gathering the society has held for some time). To learn more, visit conps.org.
