Two short films that will screen at Mountainfilm this weekend — “Bloom” and “Earthside” — feature the same song, “Mountains Alone,” by an emerging singer-songwriter based out of Steamboat Springs named Carly King.
The short film “Bloom” follows the Schlag family, who lost their father on 9/11 and finds connection and healing through a shared love of skiing. The short film “Earthside” showcases the late local ski legend Hilaree Nelson and three other mountaineering alpinists as they embark on an expedition above the Arctic Circle to climb and ski first descents on Baffin Island.
Sierra Schlag, the main subject and producer of “Bloom,” grew up skiing with her family in the Catskills of New York until her father was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“My father was the one who centered our lives around skiing,” she recounted. “After he passed away, skiing became the only consistent thing in our lives while everything at home changed.”
As a high school student in Park City, Schlag struggled to heal. The one thing that allowed her to feel like herself again was skiing.
“It's a place I can always go to connect with my dad and find the pure joy that I was missing while I was understanding my depression and grief,” she explained.
Schlag met King at the University of Denver where they both played club lacrosse. Eventually, they pieced together a shared trauma: Both their fathers worked at the Cantor Fitzgerald offices in Manhattan and both died on 9/11.
Born and raised in Princeton, New Jersey, King was four years old when she lost her father on 9/11.
In her debut single “Mountains Alone,” which plays right before the final credits of “Bloom,” King combines guitar and voice to relay a nostalgic, reflective desire to escape to the mountains while inviting the listener to “pull up a chair and stay the night.”
“I hope that whoever’s reading this feature story is intrigued enough to go listen to the song,” King said, who, due to the success of the single, recently quit her day job to lean into a fulltime music career.
Schlag, now 27 and living in Carbondale, says the lyrics fit perfectly around the plot of “Bloom.”
“Grief is a shared human experience that we tend to feel alone in because it feels like faux pas to talk about,” she said. “I hope this film can make people feel seen and less alone with their grief experience.”
This will be Schlag’s first trip to Mountainfilm where she will be joined by her mother and her brother, Dakota, who is a local ski patroller.
Co-directing the short film “Earthside” with her partner at The North Face, Robert Wassmer, global creative director at The North Face Kaki Orr says the mission of her filmmaking is “to delve deeply into physical and emotional journeys to enable exploration for those who have a strong connection with nature and those who have yet to find it.”
The vision for “Earthside,” she said, was to highlight the Baffin Island expedition as well as to honor Nelson and her lasting legacy.
“Typically, we partner with a chosen director to create TNF Presents films, but the importance of this film — my relationship with Hilaree, Brette Harrington, Christina Lustenburger and Emily Harrington — made this project closer to my heart and an appropriate project to lead as director and producer,” she added.
“Earthside” will screen as part of a Hilaree Nelson Tribute at The Telluride Conference Center, which is free and open to the public.
“This year’s festival, our 45th edition, is dedicated to Hilaree, who was not only a renowned ski mountaineer, but a beloved member of the Telluride community, a mom, activist and dear friend,” said festival director Suzan Beraza. “‘Earthside’ features Hilaree’s last big expedition as a mentor to women following in her footsteps.”
Orr first met Nelson when she joined The North Face Athlete Team.
“She was a valued friend as we wove work and life together over the last decade, working closely on content projects and brand work was an important voice and role model to me,” noted Orr. “It’s going to be hard to show the film in her town without her there. She is so missed.”
King connected with Orr after seeing a post Orr made following Nelson’s death last September.
“Carly shared with me a beautiful story about meeting Hilaree and sharing her music with her,” Orr said. “Carly was incredibly vulnerable and there was something about her openness that made me follow up. I listened to ‘Mountains Alone’ a lot in the weeks after Hilaree’s accident. It was a perfect fit for the film.”
“Bloom” (15 minutes), directed by Kyle Hilken, will screen on Thursday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m. at Base Camp.
The world premiere of “Earthside” (33 minutes) will screen Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at High Camp.
For more information on Mountainfilm 2023, visit mountinfilm.org.
