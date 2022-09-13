Last Thursday, two events occurred at once. The first was the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The second was a region-wide cell service and internet outage spanning San Miguel County and beyond.
The "crisis" affected parts of San Miguel and Ouray counties, and San Migual County Sheriff Bill Masters suspected it reached as far as Nucla.
"It's always a mystery to me what exactly goes on with all the different computers and Wi-Fi. Apparently, there was a cable break, and the cut affected the region and eliminated a lot of our services," Masters said.
People in the canyon were forced to separate from the outside world, and some were unaware of the queen's passing until the following day when service was restored. According to Alex Shelley, the San Miguel Power Association's (SMPA communications executive, the outage was not related to SMPA. Sources informed Shelly there was a contractor dig that hit a CenturyLink Fiber line, a broadband connection in Ridgway, causing the outage.
The outage began Thursday morning and was restored Friday around lunchtime. Businesses and services in town had to work quickly and configure their systems and mode of operations to adapt to the disconnect.
According to Masters, the cellular outage made it more difficult for people to call 911. Such calls were transferred to another dispatch center that still had service. Masters said this created "some confusion." He recommended people have another mode of contact and communication plan in case something like that happens again.
Smartphone applications like FireChat and the Serval Mesh can be used to communicate with others without Wi-Fi or cellular data, buy they must be downloaded prior to an outage.
Lauren Read, the owner of Down to Earth Boutique off of West Colorado Avenue, said that while her internet and Wi-Fi never went down, she could still see the outage's effects across the town and in her store.
"We thankfully have Spectrum internet, which was one of the lucky ones that didn't get compromised. We were one of the very few stores that could still take credit cards. From the standpoint of the cell service, it was a pain because we get calls every day for people trying to find us and see what our hours are, and no one could get in touch with us. It also cut down our sales because a lot of people didn't want to leave their hotels so they could stay on Wi-Fi," Read said.
Local Mercedes Bischoff lives in town and works remotely. When the internet went out Thursday morning, she thought it was just in her apartment.
"Having a jam-packed day of meetings, I needed to figure out a solution quickly," Bischoff said.
She first tried a coffee shop, then the Wilkinson Public Library, and then went up to Mountain Village to try and connect her computer. Bischoff soon discovered it was not an isolated issue in her apartment, and all the places she visited did not have an internet connection.
"I closed my laptop and went for a hike. In a way, it was nice to disconnect. I started the day out in a panic and slowly came to accept that these things happen, and we might as well take advantage of it," Bischoff said.
When service was finally restored on Friday, Bischoff had an influx of messages from her work asking where she was and what had happened. Most of the people she works with live and work in major cities, and Bischoff said, “it was pretty unfathomable to them that an entire town could lose internet and cell service.”
Luckily, her manager was understanding and happy that Bischoff was able to have a day to recharge.
The Daily Planet reached out to CenturyLink for comment, but the company did not respond before press time Tuesday afternoon.
