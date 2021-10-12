The Town of Telluride received an online facelift last week, when it launched its redesigned website at telluride-co.gov.
The town underwent a 10-month redesign process, which included a redesign committee working with software provider CivicPlus, the leading government website service provider, according to a town news release.
The website now features brand new homepage with “easy-to-use and intuitive buttons, a newsflash application, an updated meetings calendar, and a cleaner, more accessible layout to navigate,” the release explained.
“Our main goal of the redesign was to better equip the town’s website with interactive features that would genuinely engage the public to interface with each department on a deeper level,” explained David Nepsky, the town public information officer and outreach coordinator. “We want our community to be able to fill out forms online, pay bills and parking tickets, and glean important information from the website itself. We took the answers from our Website Redesign Survey to heart and wove the community’s suggestions into the fabric of the redesign.”
While the town received a lot of feedback from the public, the redesign was something town officials wanted to get done for some time, Nepsky added.
“(Discussion) was 50-50 for sure. It was time to overhaul and redesign,” he said.
Through new-and-improved features like portals, buttons and applications, the town aims to increase interaction with community members, as well as across town departments. But this is just the beginning, Nepsky explained. The town will continue to introduce more features and updates moving forward. There will also be another community survey to collect user feedback and suggestions.
“There are so many new features it’s hard to decide. Right now, I’ll say that the most helpful update has definitely been the accessibility of the ‘Agendas and Minutes Button,’ coupled with the new calendar,” he added. “Now community members have multiple, user-friendly avenues to access our agendas, packets and meetings. We will continue to roll out updates and enhancements as well. This is just the start.”
The calendar and news section on the updated Telluride website is similar to San Miguel County’s sanmiguelcountyco.gov, which wasn’t loading properly Monday due to a website certificate issue.
“The San Miguel County website is experiencing some technical trouble. We are working to correct the issue and will update when it is back up. Thank you for your patience,” according to posts on the county’s social media channels.
An afternoon updated explained, “As of 4 p.m., our certificate issue has been resolved.”
The Telluride website also now includes a COVID-19 information page, which features the county’s COVID-19 dashboard and redirects users to the county’s vaccine and testing information via click-through tabs.
The top of the site includes four menu tabs — Government, Business, Residents and Visitors. The Government section now includes the agendas and packets page, as well as commissions and land use code information. The Business tab is for applications for licenses and permits; a requests for proposals, qualifications and bids page; and parking information, among other pages. Residents can find affordable housing and employment opportunities under the respective tab, as well as online payment options and maps. Those visiting town can view camping and open space information. There’s also a section that redirects to a Telluride Tourism Board “Visitor Need to Knows” page that outlines the “Live Like a Local” campaign.
While the town hasn’t specifically outlined the additional upcoming upgrades, people can look for a survey regarding the website soon.
“We appreciate everyone's time and participation, and will be distributing a survey in the following weeks, where we look forward to receiving any additional suggestions and feedback,” according to the release.
