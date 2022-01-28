JAN. 12

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC

Buyer: James and Emily Poole

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit IPC-14, Mountain Village

Price: $160,000

JAN. 13

Seller: Nagayama and Reiss Trust

Buyer: Side of the Mountain Holdings LLC

Property: 33 South Davis St. No. 415, Telluride

Price: $345,000

Seller: Elizabeth Katz

Buyer: Dashwood Properties LLC

Property: 320 South Pine St. No. 1, Telluride

Price: $5.5 million

Seller: Weston Rasmussen

Buyer: Edward and Allison Bills

Property: 511 Spruce Drive, Norwood

Price: $510,000

Seller: Jaime Holmes and Mike Weist

Buyer: Bridget Schuler

Property: 105 Elkhorn Ct., Telluride

Price: $515,000

JAN. 19

Seller: Valerie Franzese

Buyer: Bleecker Family Trust

Property: 9 River Trail, Placerville

Price: $1.25 million

JAN. 20

Seller: Hoover Family Properties LLC

Buyer: John and Veronica Kennelly

Property: 135 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $6.995 million

JAN. 21

Seller: Effland-Urbach Living Trust

Buyer: Boyd Trust

Property: Elk Run Lot 20, Telluride

Price: $1.2 million

JAN. 24

Seller: Edward and Raegan Ely

Buyer: 2323 Benchmark LLC

Property: 2332 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $7.3 million

JAN. 25

Seller: Greatex LLC

Buyer: MLS Dahl Haus LLCL

Property: 126 South Oak St. Unit B, Telluride

Price: $1.482 million

Seller: DRP Telluride LLC

Buyer: Christopher and Mary Haver

Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane units 604 & 604A, Mountain Village

Price: $2.8 million

JAN. 26

Seller: Bear Creek Lodge at Mountain Village Condos Owners Association Inc.

Buyer: Kyle and Kristi Miller

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road, No. 202A-3, Mountain Village

Price: $22,500

JAN. 27

Seller: Abbie Shine

Buyer: Cowtown Mountain Partners LLC

Property: 112 Lost Creek Lane Unit 6, Mountain Village

Price: $3.765 million

Seller: DLM Properties LLC

Buyer: SKGSB LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 440, Mountain Village

Price: $369,900