JAN. 12
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: James and Emily Poole
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit IPC-14, Mountain Village
Price: $160,000
JAN. 13
Seller: Nagayama and Reiss Trust
Buyer: Side of the Mountain Holdings LLC
Property: 33 South Davis St. No. 415, Telluride
Price: $345,000
Seller: Elizabeth Katz
Buyer: Dashwood Properties LLC
Property: 320 South Pine St. No. 1, Telluride
Price: $5.5 million
Seller: Weston Rasmussen
Buyer: Edward and Allison Bills
Property: 511 Spruce Drive, Norwood
Price: $510,000
Seller: Jaime Holmes and Mike Weist
Buyer: Bridget Schuler
Property: 105 Elkhorn Ct., Telluride
Price: $515,000
JAN. 19
Seller: Valerie Franzese
Buyer: Bleecker Family Trust
Property: 9 River Trail, Placerville
Price: $1.25 million
JAN. 20
Seller: Hoover Family Properties LLC
Buyer: John and Veronica Kennelly
Property: 135 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $6.995 million
JAN. 21
Seller: Effland-Urbach Living Trust
Buyer: Boyd Trust
Property: Elk Run Lot 20, Telluride
Price: $1.2 million
JAN. 24
Seller: Edward and Raegan Ely
Buyer: 2323 Benchmark LLC
Property: 2332 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $7.3 million
JAN. 25
Seller: Greatex LLC
Buyer: MLS Dahl Haus LLCL
Property: 126 South Oak St. Unit B, Telluride
Price: $1.482 million
Seller: DRP Telluride LLC
Buyer: Christopher and Mary Haver
Property: 118 Lost Creek Lane units 604 & 604A, Mountain Village
Price: $2.8 million
JAN. 26
Seller: Bear Creek Lodge at Mountain Village Condos Owners Association Inc.
Buyer: Kyle and Kristi Miller
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road, No. 202A-3, Mountain Village
Price: $22,500
JAN. 27
Seller: Abbie Shine
Buyer: Cowtown Mountain Partners LLC
Property: 112 Lost Creek Lane Unit 6, Mountain Village
Price: $3.765 million
Seller: DLM Properties LLC
Buyer: SKGSB LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 440, Mountain Village
Price: $369,900
