Virtual shrooms bloom in Telluride

While some people these days are using meditation apps on their phones to help them breathe and be present, Dan Collins, president of the Telluride Institute, is augmenting presence with virtual reality — fungi, in this case — using an app called Hoverlay.
“Hoverlay creates an intimate experience, like on a live mushroom foray, the secret ritual that people look forward to every August,” Collins said.
The virtual reality experience that Collins referred to is accessible through a fairly new app called Hoverlay, created for musicians in 2017, by tech wiz Nicolas Robbe and musician Milan Kovacev. Since then, the users and modes have blossomed like chanterelles on a sunny forest floor following a rainy summer.
“There are thousands of channels now,” Robbe said, who has a background in technology and business. “We don’t know everything that people do,” he added, though he has met and talked with Collins.
Collins and Robbe met in Scottsdale a few years ago at a public art exhibition. The city’s public art department uses Hoverlay extensively to augment public art pieces around Scottsdale, Robbe said.
“We created a publishing system — no coding involved — for people in a community to be able to take what they have and publish. Kind of like when YouTube came along, everybody can be a producer of content,” Robbe said.
Collins took that system and created several Telluride mushroom “spaces” in Hoverlay, each of which gives people who are using the app the experience of seeing a super-sized shroom.
Visitors in Elks Park can wander around a giant amanita muscaria. At the Sheridan Opera House, people are welcomed by a big bolete, and at the AhHaa School, where mushroom cooking classes may take place this August during the Telluride Mushroom Festival, there is a massive morel.
“It’s a new medium,” Robbe said. “Kind of like when TV came along. It’s blended with the physical world in a new way for people to be immersed in the place and the augmented content.”
The Telluride Mushroom Festival virtual foray is a work in progress, Collins said, who recently sent out an email to some local writers, asking for spoken-word pieces to link to each virtual space.
He’s excited to see what else can be added, too.
“I’m open to suggestions as to what else people might want to attach,” he said.
Currently, the only experience at each location is a huge 3D mushroom. The amanita muscaria space does include an audio of the Wikipedia entry for the mushroom. (Wikipedia says the toadstool mushroom’s name probably comes from an ancient practice of sprinkling it in powdered form in milk to kill flies.)
Collins said adding audio is “just a test, but it shows how we start with mushrooms, and that opens up all these possibilities of linkage.”
Robbe said there can be multiple experiences in each space.
“All the experiences are very much linked to the culture of the place,” he said. The content of a space is up to each curator. “You do have to be there, on location, to access the content,” he added, but it can be created from anywhere.
Collins curated the virtual mushroom foray over the winter while at work in his capacity as an art professor at Arizona State University.
The free app is available on Apple and Google app stores, and creators can sign up for free or paid accounts. The public can learn more by visiting the company’s website, www.hoverlay.com.
Once the Hoverlay app is installed on a phone, users can search for “TellurideMushroomFest” to access the map. No registration or account is needed to access the map. From there, app users can head out on the mushroom hunt to the seven virtual reality locations around Telluride.
