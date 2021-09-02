“All the misery money can buy.”
It sounds like the title of a country song, or more broadly, what much of the world has weathered in the pandemic.
In fact, the phrase is a little bit country: it’s the title of the latest album by Boulder alt-country-pop band the Gasoline Lollipops, two-time winners of Westwood’s Best Country Band award. The Gas Pops were scheduled to play Ridgway in 2020 but didn’t make it because of, well, you know.
“I’ve been trying to get them since 2018,” Tricia Oakland, programs director of Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater, said.
The band’s frontman is a Centennial State native: Clay Rose “was raised between an outlaw, truck-driving father in the mountains of Colorado and a country songwriting mama in the sticks outside Nashville, Tennessee,” the band’s website says. “Clay’s penchant for open roads and trouble making are the background of the Gas Pops’ sound.” “All The Misery Money Can Buy,” recorded in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a collaboration between the band and Rose’s “song-writing mama,” Donna Farrar, who penned “Last Thing I Needed,” which has been recorded by Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton
Oakland naturally wanted a band with genuine country-rock roots for Labor Day weekend, “which is rodeo weekend, so having a great country-rock crossover band will be perfect for everyone,” she pointed out. On Saturday night, when the band will take the stage at the Sherbino, she’ll get her wish.
“The pandemic helped us a bit,” Oakland said frankly. Like many musicians, “The Gasoline Lollipops have had to scale back a lot of their touring. We can book them in venues in Colorado where it hasn’t been easy to get them before.” This will be the band’s second performance in Ridgway in as many months. “They played the Summer Concert Series in Town Park this July, and were a huge hit,” Oakland said.
The Gas Pops will play two sets Saturday, from 7-8 p.m. and again from 8:30-9:30 p.m. The performances “aren’t sold out yet, but I expect they will be,” Oakland said, “either online” at sherbino.org “or at the door.”
Offering two concerts at an indoor venue allows the Sherbino to keep the place less packed — and therefore presumably healthier for attendees — than it might normally be. “We’re a mask-friendly venue,” Oakland noted, but indoor face-coverings are optional in Ouray County. “Our timing is lucky in a couple of ways,” she added. “Right before COVID hit, we’d upgraded our HVAC system at the Sherbino. And two weeks ago, we installed brand-new, heavy-duty filters and purchased a couple of high-filtration air purifiers.”
Up until recently, outdoor concerts have been the main option. Yet the season is growing cooler. The Sherbino’s final outdoor performance of the season, in the 610 Courtyard, comes in just a few weeks, when the duo Nighthawk (featuring longtime Ouray County local musician Til Willis) will perform. “It’ll be a fun way to close out the season,” Oakland said. “Then we’ll ride right back into the theater with an outdoor adventure film series featuring biking, skiing and climbing on October 12.” Before that — opening night is Sept. 9 — will come a theatrical performance cheekily titled, “Out of the Woods.” Face-coverings will be required at that performance, at the thespians’ request. “At this point, we’re leaving it up to the performers” to decide when it comes to mask mandates, Oakland said. “We’re doing what we can to help keep everyone safe.”
For a complete list of performances inside the Sherbino Theater and in the 610 Courtyard, visit sherbino.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.