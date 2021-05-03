testing

The free testing clinics in Lawson Hill on Mondays haven been canceled, San Miguel County Public Health announced Sunday night.

The current testing schedule is:

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE

Wednesdays: 1-2 pm

Nasal Swab COVID Test

Gondola Parking Garage behind Town Hall, Mountain Village

Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Thursday at 1 pm)

Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.

NORWOOD

Monday-Friday by appointment: Uncompahgre Medical Clinic (970-327-4233)

TELLURIDE

Mondays & Tuesdays by appointment from 1:30-2:45 pm

Telluride Regional Medical Center (970-728-3848)

Wednesdays: 10 am - 11 am

Nasal Swab COVID Test

Galloping Goose Park next to the County Courthouse, 305 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride

Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Thursday at 10 am).

Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.

Fridays: 10 am - 11 am

Nasal Swab COVID Test

Galloping Goose Park next to the County Courthouse, 305 W Colorado Ave, Telluride

Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Saturday at 10 am).

Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.

COVID tests are available on different days. Call the medical centers to schedule an appointment.