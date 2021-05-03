The free testing clinics in Lawson Hill on Mondays haven been canceled, San Miguel County Public Health announced Sunday night.
The current testing schedule is:
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE
Wednesdays: 1-2 pm
Nasal Swab COVID Test
Gondola Parking Garage behind Town Hall, Mountain Village
Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Thursday at 1 pm)
Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.
NORWOOD
Monday-Friday by appointment: Uncompahgre Medical Clinic (970-327-4233)
TELLURIDE
Mondays & Tuesdays by appointment from 1:30-2:45 pm
Telluride Regional Medical Center (970-728-3848)
Wednesdays: 10 am - 11 am
Nasal Swab COVID Test
Galloping Goose Park next to the County Courthouse, 305 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride
Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Thursday at 10 am).
Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.
Fridays: 10 am - 11 am
Nasal Swab COVID Test
Galloping Goose Park next to the County Courthouse, 305 W Colorado Ave, Telluride
Registration opens six days prior to the test time (previous Saturday at 10 am).
Register here at bit.ly/smcmobiletesting.
COVID tests are available on different days. Call the medical centers to schedule an appointment.
