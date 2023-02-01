Telluride Town Council approved a request from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival to expand its crowd capacity by 500, a move that will accommodate 12,000 festivarians eager to help town’s largest festival celebrate its 50th year of Solstice weekend music. The approval also means that ticketing opportunities for locals will soon be available. The resolution passed unanimously, 6-0.
This summer will not be the first time festival organizers have come before council to request for additional numbers above its usual 11,500 limit. The years 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2022 all saw Town Park filled with 12,000 music lovers. In 2014 and 2017, town officials approved a capacity of 11,750. Telluride’s parks and recreation department director, Stephanie Jaquet, noted in her memo to council that festival organizers managed the crowds and associated impacts admirably in those years. She reiterated that praise before council at its Tuesday meeting in Rebekah Hall and on Zoom.
“In terms of impact, the proposed additional 500 people in Town Park specifically will have additional impacts … more people more feet on the grass,” Jaquet told council. “Hopefully not the mud, but all that depends on the weather conditions, which none of us can predict in advance. The 2022 festival with this 12,000-person capacity did work well in Town Park and kudos to Bluegrass for implementing a new tarp size regulation and enforcing it. That was effective in keeping space for an increased capacity in the festival grounds.”
With a capacity increase comes a requirement by council that locals have ample opportunity to purchase tickets to the popular festival. Officials at Planet Bluegrass, the festival’s management company, open up ticket sales in December and routinely experience swift sell-outs, long before the performance lineup is finalized. Bluegrass Director of Operations Zach Tucker told council that KOTO Community radio would be handling the ticket sales in March. A total of 800, four-day tickets and 200 single-day tickets per day will be available. There will be a restriction of one individual being allowed four tickets.
“So that could be for four four-day tickets. That's kind of thinking a family of four wants to be able to send one person to go buy their tickets, and then in addition, someone could come in and buy for single-day tickets for each day,” Tucker explained to council. “So that way if four-day tickets are sold out there's still the opportunity for someone to come all four days using single days or something like that. However, someone will not be able to buy four of each single day and then four four-days on top of that so we're trying to kind of find that balance there of making it reasonable for people to attend and functional for larger families and friend groups.”
The festival is once again partnering with KOTO for the sale, which will take place March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the studio at 207 North Pine St. Purchasers must show proof of residency in San Miguel County with a driver’s license, utility bill or other government issue identification.
“Any tickets from the capacity increase not sold at KOTO will be available for walkup purchase at the box office during normal operating hours with proof of local residency,” according to Jaquet’s memo to council.
“Honestly we are just stoked to facilitate this sale for locals,” said KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone. “We had so much fun doing it last year when Planet Bluegrass released some more tickets. We’ve always said that if Telluride Music Co. didn’t want to do it, they could always pass the baton to us. And they’re (Planet Bluegrass) is donating a portion of the sales for taking on this event.”
Bluegrass ticket sale day is part of a busy and exciting week for KOTO staff, Pallone added.
“Friday, March 3, is Guest DJ Day so it will be fun to see all our friends and neighbors right before we launch our winter pledge drive. We’re stoked to do it.”
The locals ticket sales events will look different for the 2024 festival and will take place before the general public on-sale date. The new format seeks to meet the local demand more efficiently and responds to concerns made by council. Local tickets will be made available to residents of San Miguel County at events on two separate days, at least three weeks apart, in October and November of 2023. Having more than one sale event date “helps to ensure people who are traveling still have the opportunity to be present for one of the sale days,” Jaquet’s memo read. Each person can only purchase four tickets total between both on-sale days, and only eight tickets can be purchased with the same address.
For more information on the KOTO ticket sale event, visit koto.org.
