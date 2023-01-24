On Monday, Telluride Academy posted its 2023 summer programs for campers ages 5-17. With approximately 115 unique adventures offered from June 5 through Aug. 11, offerings include full-day, Fridays-only, overnights, travel and custom programs. Academy staff encourage locals to sign up quickly, because last year, 90 percent of all camps sold out during the first week of registration.
“Our programming for 5-to-7-year-olds always fills the quickest,” noted program director Sophie Fabrizio. “Our horse programs fill quickly, as well as llamas for the younger students (ages 9-12) and ‘Way of the Wolf’ (ages 12-14).”
Pathfinder families — who commit to annual donations to support tuition assistance — may register beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. Local’s registration begins Feb. 7, followed by open registration on Feb. 14.
Jason Merritt, who took over the executive director position last October, has so far been spending most of his time learning how to “do everything.”
“There’s been a lot of education from the staff in terms of operations, the organization’s history, our various partners and supporters — all the aspects of what goes on behind the curtain here,” he explained. “I’m impressed with the commitment and level of expertise. I’m very grateful to have the team in place and appreciate their patience and generosity as I get up to speed.”
The academy will employ some 40 instructors this summer, 20 of whom are already planning to return. Several programs on the schedule were designed by past instructors and long-time academy students, including “California Girls” (ages 13-15), “Climbing Miners” (ages 9-11), “Telluride Nature Guardians” (ages 8-10), “Alpine Olympics” (ages 7-9), “Forts and Foraging” (ages 5-7) “Alpine Architects” (ages 5-7)m “Spellbound” (ages 11-13) and “Big Buddy, Little Buddy” (ages 6-13).
Fabrizio is excited that travel trips are finally back post-pandemic with adventures scheduled in California, New Mexico and Utah, among other locations.
In June, stalwart instructor Prescott Hart will lead a trip to Panama, where he lives part-time, for 12 students (ages 15-plus). Combining cultural city exploring with beach time, students will spend half their time in Panama City and the other half in Santa Catalina weaving hats, taking cooking classes, surfing, snorkeling and fishing.
In July, the academy will partner with the National Outdoor Leadership School for an inaugural two-week backpacking program across the Northern Talkeetna Mountains in southcentral Alaska. While no experience is technically necessary, a minimum of eight students, age 15-plus, should be ready and willing to challenge themselves on variable terrain and in changing weather conditions — in near 24-hour daylight.
“Our hope is that this offering will encourage younger students to continue participating in academy programs with this kind of crown jewel adventure to look forward to,” said Fabrizio.
Another new program, “Service and City” (ages 13-15), involves a week of service projects led by nonprofit Re-Member on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, followed by a trip to Denver to tour the city, enjoy a Rockies game and visit Meow Wolf.
“We haven’t had a big service project on the books for a while so we’re looking forward to that,” Fabrizio added.
Other program highlights include “Rio Road Trip” (ages 12-14) where students raft the Rio Chama followed by a couple days of museum and gallery visits in Santa Fe; “Create for a Cause” (ages 10-12) where students glaze mugs, write poetry and can vegetables to sell at their own farmers market with proceeds supporting a nonprofit of the group’s choosing; “Free Box Theater” (ages 9-13), a new collaboration with Telluride Theater, features traditional theater programming; and “Mud Monsters” (ages 6-8) where the goal is to get as muddy as possible every day.
The academy will once again offer at least two mostly subsidized programs based out of Norwood so parents who live and work in the West End don’t have to drive all the way into Telluride to get their kids to camp.
The academy will also partner with Change Summer and KIPP Charter Schools in New Jersey to bring eight students from under-resourced communities on the East Coast to Telluride for a 12-day introduction to the wilderness culminating in a multi-day backpack across the San Juans. The academy intends to recruit 4-5 regional students to participate in this “Outdoor Leadership Challenge” (ages 14-15).
In an effort to ensure that every local student has the opportunity to attend camps, the academy awarded over $257,000 last summer in financial assistance and strives to maintain 40 percent regional enrollment across all programming. Last year an additional 45 students received financial assistance, an increase of 20 percent from the previous year, including a 33 percent increase in assistance to bilingual students.
“We continue to offer a capped ‘take it if you need it’ 30 percent R1 Student Scholarship to all students residing within the school district while providing additional discounts to regional educators, non-profit associates, and emergency care providers,” explained finance director Larry Rosen. “If more than these programs are needed, we continue to offer Need Based Tuition Assistance to qualified regional families who complete a Tuition Assistance application.”
To learn more about this summer’s programing and to register, visit the academy’s new website at tellurideacademy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.