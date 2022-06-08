Telluride and the surrounding areas are in demand as the place to get married, of that there is no dispute. With photo-friendly backdrops, stunning vistas and cool, mountain air, a wedding in the mountains is the dream of many betrothed couples, even if they don’t live here. At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, the board addressed a proposed amendment to the land use code that would establish a permitting protocol for weddings and other events taking place in in the forestry-agricultural-open space (F) zone.
The proposed amendment, which would allow “social and scenic” uses in the F zone came to the BOCC from the County Planning Commission (CPC) with a conditional recommendation for approval. That board, in a 4-1 vote, approved recommending the change for those uses with 200 or fewer guests, (for a one-step review) and for events with more than 200 guests. Each applies to parcels of 35 acres or more, for a two-step review to obtain a special use permit.
The increasing commercial use of surrounding properties for weddings spurred the county’s planning officials to propose the amendment.
“You know, occasionally people might contact a friend and say, ‘Hey, can we hold our party or event or wedding on your on your property’ and be a one off thing but it's become an actual commercial activity where properties are regularly being used and rented to, you know, multiple parties throughout this usually the summer that can go into the winter,” explained county planning director Kaye Simonson. “It's something that's just grown and it's one of those things that we just need to address in the code.”
Though commissioners Lance Waring and board chair Kris Holstrom (commissioner Hilary Cooper was not in attendance) were generally supportive of the change to the land use code to allow weddings and other social events in the F zone, Holstrom, in particular, was adamant that additional language be added to the amendment that would adequately address impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods and roads.
“I'm really uncomfortable with that lack of ability to assess cumulative impacts because it's a big, big deal,” Holstrom said. “If you're using a 20-person van that's still 10 vans plus all the trucks to take stuff up and down. I'm just I'm just not comfortable with this at this point in time.”
Holstrom’s concern stemmed from the heightened popularity of destination weddings, which can keep area properties and venues busy nearly daily for a season that has stretched over a longer spread of months. Those cumulative impacts, as Holstrom characterized them, needed to be called out in the proposed amendment.”
“I personally would like to see just a little more work case on the how to address the cumulative impacts,” she said. “As I've stated, I think staff, and with the special use permit standards that are there as long as they're really clearly called out in this area, that you know all the special use standards will apply. I think I trust you guys to address those as applications come forward. I think it is just that cumulative impact over different applications. That's where my challenge is because I know we've said in the past when someone has come up, well, we can't address that community cumulative impact because that is not part of this application. So that's my concern.”
Waring and Holstrom agreed to continue the public hearing to the June 15 meeting, in which the BOCC will take another look at the amendment with the requested changes.
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE
COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere as evidenced in public health director Grace Franklin’s update to the BOCC Wednesday afternoon. With the omicron sub-variant, BA.4 the prevalent strain detected from samples drawn from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant, cases locally — along with state and national trends — are increasing. According to public health officials, the BA.4 strain is highly transmissible and may be adept at skirting antibodies gained through either infection or from vaccines.
Franklin said that locally, the stubborn presence of COVID has served to increase the demand for either testing or at-home testing kits, and that locals who’ve become infected are keeping local officials apprised. Contact tracing is currently focused on supporting higher-risk patients to ensure they have the resources needed to combat the coronavirus.
Vaccine clinics continue to be offered and the vaccine, said county health department advisory board member Dr. Jeffrey Kocher are the single-best method for minimizing the effects of COVID should one become infected. Additionally, he said in public comment, the area can expect a continued rise in cases.
“I think we can really assume that we will have more COVID here in the next few weeks. The wave of disease is spreading from the East Coast and nationally, new cases are continuing to go higher,” Kocher said.” They've been on a steady uptrend for the last few weeks … so we will see more COVID here.”
Kocher pointed out that COVID remains especially problematic for the elderly, but that it was hitting all age groups.
“Although it's obvious at this point, that vaccination and even being boosted won't prevent you from getting COVID, it will absolutely prevent you from, or dramatically lessen, your chance of getting sick enough to be hospitalized or dying,” he said. “And if there are any members of our community that are 65 and over I’d just like to encourage anybody who hasn't gotten the booster to go out and do that. It's absolutely essential. If you've got two doses, you know that the vaccine is OK and it's not going to make you particularly ill in any way, but it will keep you out of the hospital and maybe keep you from dying.”
