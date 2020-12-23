The slopes are sparkling, the tree lights twinkling. It may be beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but San Miguel County public health officials are imploring residents to adjust their holiday celebrations to avoid travel and keep festivities within the immediate household this year. While COVID-19 metrics have begun to show a slight decline since early December, the county COVID-19 risk dial remains at Level Red, indicating severe risk, per the state’s guidelines.
“Our numbers are still staggeringly high,” said Grace Franklin, the county’s public health director. “There is unchecked community transmission and we are following suit with the U.S. trends of a winter surge. It's important to remember that one in every 40 Coloradans is currently infectious with COVID and a portion of those people do not have any symptoms.”
While officials in San Miguel County and across the country have largely urged people to stay home for the holidays this year and avoid unnecessary travel, Telluride area residents can expect an influx of tourism for the winter holidays. Stores may be more crowded than usual, making online ordering and curbside pick-up good options for those wishing to avoid in-store shopping. Franklin emphasized three guidelines for the holiday week: only interact in-person with those in the immediate household, refrain from traveling and avoid crowded stores.
“This year's holidays need to look different,” Franklin said. “It is important to stick to your household — do not bring new people into your home for dinner.”
That said, however, connection is more important than ever, she noted, as virtual celebrations, calling neighbors and friends, and taking advantage of the sunnier, warmer hours of the day to recreate outside at an appropriate distance are healthy alternatives.
Lowering numbers need to show a continuing trend for at least a couple of weeks before restrictions and behavior can be altered, according to public health and medical experts. Regional hospitals are still reporting troublingly low numbers of beds available, making illness or injury more challenging if hospitalization is necessary.
“Over the past few days, we have had several patients needing hospitalization that we had difficulty finding regional beds due to all regional hospital beds, including ICU, COVID, medical and surgical beds, being full,” said Dr. Diana Koelliker, director of trauma and emergency services at the Telluride Medical Center, in a news release Tuesday. “This is a worrisome trend, particularly as we expect our local population to swell with tourism throughout the holidays.”
While traveling is tempting and the desire to visit family and loved ones may be stronger than ever at the end of a difficult year, officials urged residents to take the long view, given the lack of a truly 100 percent safe way to travel or gather without risk of transmitting or becoming infected with the virus.
“By traveling for the holidays, you're not only putting yourself at risk, but the loved ones you're visiting, our community businesses and our community members upon your return,” said Lindsey Mills, public information consultant for San Miguel County. “If you can consider it, please put your plans on hold. With vaccines beginning to come to the county, the end is finally in sight. Delay gathering with friends and family. In the long run, this will be a blip in the grand scheme of your life and the lives of those you love.”
If travel is unavoidable, a two-week quarantine, beginning from the date of the last possible exposure, is strongly recommended. COVID-19 tests should be taken no sooner than five days after possible exposure, as they are not guaranteed to be accurate sooner than five days.
Still, despite this year’s departure from beloved traditions like eggnog-fueled parties and large family and friends’ dinners, there’s no need to embrace your callous inner Scrooge this year, either. Compassion, the lesson learned by Charles Dickens’ miserly protagonist in his 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol,” remains as timeless as ever.
“There are many residents in our community that are struggling deeply right now,” Mills said. “If you're looking for ways to extend help to friends and neighbors, consider buying groceries for your at-risk neighbor, supporting a local nonprofit as a gift, wrapping some toys for a family in need, shopping locally, or surprising your friends you miss with a Zoom game night or virtual white elephant. Small acts of kindness can go a long way but especially this year when our friends and neighbors are experiencing hardship, health crises or loneliness.”
