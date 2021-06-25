The sweet elixir of honey has been tempting humans for thousands of years, and small wonder. After all, it’s a “one-ingredient recipe made by bees, flowers and Mother Nature herself,” according to the National Honey Board’s website, and its rich golden glow cannot help but evoke images of decadence and bounty. Its origins are so poetic as to approach the realm of myth and magic: it’s the nectar of flowers, fanned by the millions of wingbeats of thousands of honeybees until it thickens into an amber potion infused with the essence of a thousand wildflowers.
While honey is undeniably one of the sweeter things in life, many residents in high altitude locales like the Telluride region may think caring for these critters is a mythical endeavor, something only the most accomplished of beekeepers should attempt. In fact, according to Wilkinson Public Library Programs Specialist and beekeeper Joanna Spindler, beekeeping in the region is not so far-fetched.
For those who want to know what the buzz is all about, “Hive Mind,” a free event on the library’s downstairs terrace on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., offers a chance to chat with local beekeepers of all experience levels. From the merely curious to experienced apiarists, the open house-style event will include hands-on activities like making a beeswax wrap to take home and a tasting of local honeys, in addition to networking, learning and chatting about all things honeybees with fellow attendees.
While there is, of course, a plethora of information on beekeeping to be found online and in books, it’s sometimes even more helpful to simply ask a real-life beekeeper about their own experiences or how to handle a given situation, noted Spindler.
“Talking person-to-person about bees is really helpful,” she said, recalling early beekeeping moments when being able to simply ask a beekeeper friend for advice felt so much clearer than casting into the ocean of online information.
While visions of gleaming jars of glowing honey are certainly tantalizing, keeping bees also offers other key benefits, especially for the planet’s ecosystems. As pollinators, bees provide a critical service to both agricultural and natural ecosystems as they fly around, burrowing into blossoms of all kinds and then carrying that precious pollen dust to receptive flowers. For such small creatures, bees have a big job: they’re the matchmakers of the natural world. Without bees to keep the vast majority of plant life flourishing each year, the survival of everything else on up the food chain would be gravely impacted.
“As climate change continues to decimate pollinator populations worldwide, it’s becoming increasingly clear that small, hobbyist beekeepers are a really important part of keeping the bee population healthy,” said Spindler, who explained that “beekeeping” is really more about creating a cozy home with inviting conditions for a hive.
“Nobody really ‘keeps’ bees,” she observed. “What you really do is to create an environment that’s conducive to their health and wellbeing. You try to provide a hive that they hopefully dig, but ultimately, they’re completely independent.”
Without bees, the world would be a much less colorful place, not to mention hungrier. Flowers, according to bee researcher Fergus Chadwick in “The Bee Book,” have adapted with all sorts of showy mechanisms in their competition to attract these in-demand insects. Ruffly petals, dazzling colors and even the ambrosial perfume of lilacs and roses are all evolutionary ploys to call in pollinators.
If you, too, would like to call in pollinators by getting into the beekeeping game, Placerville beekeeper Ryan Sprackling said that it’s a fairly low-effort, high-reward endeavor. On his lowest-yield year, he estimated a honey harvest of about three and one-half gallons, while his largest bounty yielded about 11 and one-half gallons.
“Bees are pretty good at taking care of themselves,” he said. “Give them a sunny spot and a nice box. They’re pretty cool little critters.”
