FEB. 28

Seller: Windhorse Properties LLC

Buyer: Bluebird Trust 2020

Property: Primrose Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.1 million

Seller: Cheatham Trust

Buyer: Fesenmaier Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-14, Mountain Village

Price: $45, 000

Seller: Ricky Denesik   

Buyer: Pumblechook LLC

Property: 114 Lawson Overlook, Mountain Village

Price: $3.946 million

MARCH 1

Seller: Steven Clark

Buyer: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod

Property: 329 Ross Road, Placerville

Price: $1.682 million

Seller: Highlands Resort at The Peaks LLC

Buyer: Matcha Real Estate LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive units 531 & 533, Mountain Village

Price: $960,000

Seller: Julia and Ralph Szulerowski     

Buyer: Justin Litz and Chryssa Moyer

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-4, Mountain Village

Price: $47,000

Seller: Millennium Trust LLC     

Buyer: Telluride Partners LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 332, Mountain Village

Price: $375,000

Seller: SGB Thin Air LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Gray   

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-7, Mountain Village

Price: $47,500

MARCH 3

Seller: Enterprise West LLC

Buyer: Harris Trust

Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive units 7AA & 7CC, Mountain Village

Price: $695,000

Seller: Jeffrey and Leeann Kole  

Buyer: Stephany Bullington and Stephen Gill

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-8, Mountain Village

Price: $120,000

Seller: Erin and Jay Dace  

Buyer: Brian and Sarah Austin

Property: 431 West Galena Ave., Telluride

Price: $7.85 million

MARCH 7

Seller: Davis Trust

Buyer: Benchmark 311 LLC

Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.225 million

Seller: James and Jennie Daley

Buyer: Louis and Lynn Vosloo

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-50, Mountain Village

Price: $20,500

Seller: Dan and Kay Moore

Buyer: Pamela Ladas 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-13, Mountain Village

Price: $48,500

Seller: Todd White

Buyer: 140 West Serapio LLC

Property: 140 West Serapio Drive, Telluride

Price: $4.639 million

MARCH 8

Seller: Solberg Trust

Buyer: JKM&M LLC  

Property: 301 South Pine St. Unit 206, Telluride

Price: $2.395 million