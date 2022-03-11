FEB. 28
Seller: Windhorse Properties LLC
Buyer: Bluebird Trust 2020
Property: Primrose Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.1 million
Seller: Cheatham Trust
Buyer: Fesenmaier Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-14, Mountain Village
Price: $45, 000
Seller: Ricky Denesik
Buyer: Pumblechook LLC
Property: 114 Lawson Overlook, Mountain Village
Price: $3.946 million
MARCH 1
Seller: Steven Clark
Buyer: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod
Property: 329 Ross Road, Placerville
Price: $1.682 million
Seller: Highlands Resort at The Peaks LLC
Buyer: Matcha Real Estate LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive units 531 & 533, Mountain Village
Price: $960,000
Seller: Julia and Ralph Szulerowski
Buyer: Justin Litz and Chryssa Moyer
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-4, Mountain Village
Price: $47,000
Seller: Millennium Trust LLC
Buyer: Telluride Partners LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 332, Mountain Village
Price: $375,000
Seller: SGB Thin Air LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Gray
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-7, Mountain Village
Price: $47,500
MARCH 3
Seller: Enterprise West LLC
Buyer: Harris Trust
Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive units 7AA & 7CC, Mountain Village
Price: $695,000
Seller: Jeffrey and Leeann Kole
Buyer: Stephany Bullington and Stephen Gill
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-8, Mountain Village
Price: $120,000
Seller: Erin and Jay Dace
Buyer: Brian and Sarah Austin
Property: 431 West Galena Ave., Telluride
Price: $7.85 million
MARCH 7
Seller: Davis Trust
Buyer: Benchmark 311 LLC
Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.225 million
Seller: James and Jennie Daley
Buyer: Louis and Lynn Vosloo
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-50, Mountain Village
Price: $20,500
Seller: Dan and Kay Moore
Buyer: Pamela Ladas
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 116-13, Mountain Village
Price: $48,500
Seller: Todd White
Buyer: 140 West Serapio LLC
Property: 140 West Serapio Drive, Telluride
Price: $4.639 million
MARCH 8
Seller: Solberg Trust
Buyer: JKM&M LLC
Property: 301 South Pine St. Unit 206, Telluride
Price: $2.395 million
